Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Shareholders Approve All 2020 Annual General Meeting Proposals

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) today announced that shareholders approved all five proposals presented at the 2020 Annual General Meeting. Approximately 106.3 million shares, representing approximately 76 percent of the shares outstanding as of the record date, were voted at the meeting. Check Point would like to thank shareholders for the support and confidence they have in the company and its employees.

For more information on the agenda items, please see the company’s proxy statement for the annual general meeting of shareholders:

http://www.checkpoint.com/about-us/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally.

