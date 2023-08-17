SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today received the 2023 Company of the Year award from Frost & Sullivan. This award recognizes Check Point as the Best-in-Class next-generation firewall provider for its visionary innovation, market-leading performance and unmatched customer care. This award continues the recognition of Check Point as a leader in network security solutions:

Miercom NGFW Security Benchmark 2023 report found that Quantum achieved a 99.7% malware block rate and 99.9% phishing prevention rate

Check Point named a Leader for the 23 rd time in the 2022 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Firewalls

time in the 2022 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Firewalls Check Point named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Firewalls, Q4 2022

2023 Gold Stevie International Business Award for Network Security

“We are proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the 2023 Company of the Year in the NGFW industry,” said Eyal Manor, VP of Product Management at Check Point Software Technologies. “As cyber-attacks become more sophisticated and frequent, customers need a comprehensive solution that leverages AI and real-time threat intelligence to provide the best security across the network, datacenter, cloud, mobile, endpoint and IoT. This accolade from Frost & Sullivan validates our unique prevention-first approach.”

Enterprises are facing more sophisticated, frequent, and costly cyber-attacks due to network complexity, hybrid work, multi-cloud environments, and the expanded connectivity of IoT and OT devices. Check Point addresses the need for better security and less complexity by consolidating and automating threat prevention technologies, processes, and policies. This enables smarter, more efficient protection across an organization’s complex, distributed networks, both on-premises and in the cloud.

According to the report: “With Check Point’s sophisticated AI engines, customers can shift from a reactive to a proactive security approach, utilizing a combination of threat intelligence, sandboxing, and automation capabilities to mitigate zero-day exploits.”

“Check Point recognized early on the emerging challenges organizations face and expanded its product offering to provide flexible solutions that align with its customers’ goals, including cloud migration, remote workforce adoption, and proactive response to supply chain threats,” said Martin Naydenov, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Check Point’s sophisticated AI engines with threat intelligence, sandboxing, and automation capabilities across its security offerings quickly identify and block the most advanced attacks and add new capabilities. It mitigates zero-day exploits while minimizing false positives, keeping organizations safe and productive.”

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (https://www.checkpoint.com/) is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity’s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organisations from 5th generation cyberattacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises four core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management; Check Point Horizon, a prevention-first security operations suite. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

