Check Point Software Technologies Receives 2 New Common Criteria Certifications to Meet the Security Needs of 31 Nations

Check Point achieves common criteria certifications for Protection Profile compliance and EAL4+

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, is proud to announce the successful completion of two Common Criteria Certifications for its R80.30 Security Management and Gateway appliances. The EAL4+ and Protection Profile compliance certifications follow an international standard for validating products that meet specific security requirements for Governments around the world.

This milestone marks an important step toward expanding the company’s ability to serve the 31 Nations who are members of the Common Criteria Recognition Agreement (CCRA). The Protection Profile certifications are required for security products used by government sectors in the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand. EAL4+ compliance is generally required for products securing the Government and public networks in Europe, and Asia. Check Point is proud to have certified both the R80 SmartConsole and REST APIs, which provide the leading ease-of-use and ease-of-automation security management.

Check Point’s products have undergone evaluation and validation in accordance with the provisions for 3 National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) approved Community Protection Profiles for Network Devices, Firewall and VPN. R80.30 was certified at EAL4+ including the new Firewall stateful inspection engine and IPS Blade Pattern Matcher. EAL4+ validates Check Point’s development methodology, internal systems, processes, security and support process. Both evaluations included independent feature and penetration testing and a vulnerability analysis. Both R80.30 certificates give accreditation for Smart-1 appliances and a set of enterprise appliances including TE and CloudGuard.

“Check Point is focused on delivering solutions that consistently meet and exceed the requirements established by internationally recognized standards, proving our dedication to provide the highest level of security for government and enterprise organizations,” said Itai Greenberg, Vice President of Product Management at Check Point. “This certification demonstrates Check Point’s commitment to deliver innovative and unmatched security protection.”

R80.30 is now listed by NIAP-CCEVS on their Product Compliant List, by the Netherlands NSCIB certification scheme, and the NSA CSFC list for protecting classified NSS data, and qualifies for listing by NIAPC (NATO Information Assurance Product Catalogue), and the UK National Cyber Security Center (NCSB) Commercial Product Assurance (CPA) certification.

For more information about the Common Criteria Portal, visit: https://www.commoncriteriaportal.org/

For more information on Check Point’s additional certification efforts and capabilities, visit: https: //www.checkpoint.com/about-us/product-certifications/ .

