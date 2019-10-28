Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2019 Third Quarter financial Results

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019:

Total Revenue: $491 million, 4 percent increase year over year

Deferred Revenues: $1,242 million, 8 percent increase year over year

GAAP Operating Income: $214 million, representing 44 percent of revenues

Non-GAAP Operating Income: $246 million, representing 50 percent of revenues

GAAP EPS: $1.25, Non-GAAP EPS: $1.44

“During the third quarter, our security subscriptions continued to drive results with 13 percent growth. This was underscored by expanded customer adoption of our cloud solutions,” said Gil Shwed, Founder and CEO of Check Point Software Technologies. “We continued to increase the breadth of our offerings with the introduction of CloudGuard Connect and CloudGuard Edge, providing enterprises with industry leading threat prevention driven by a cloud service.”

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2019:

Total Revenue: $491 million compared to $471 million in the third quarter of 2018, a 4 percent increase year over year.

$491 million compared to $471 million in the third quarter of 2018, a 4 percent increase year over year. GAAP Operating Income: $214 million compared to $226 million in the third quarter of 2018, representing 44 percent and 48 percent of revenues in the third quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

$214 million compared to $226 million in the third quarter of 2018, representing 44 percent and 48 percent of revenues in the third quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Non-GAAP Operating Income: $246 million compared to $250 million in the third quarter of 2018, representing 50 percent and 53 percent of revenues in the third quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively.

$246 million compared to $250 million in the third quarter of 2018, representing 50 percent and 53 percent of revenues in the third quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively. GAAP Taxes on Income : $47 million compared to $45 million in the third quarter of 2018.

: $47 million compared to $45 million in the third quarter of 2018. GAAP Net Income & Earnings per Diluted Share: GAAP net income was $188 million compared to $198 million in the third quarter of 2018. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.25, same as third quarter of 2018.

GAAP net income was $188 million compared to $198 million in the third quarter of 2018. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.25, same as third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP Net Income & Earnings per Diluted Share: Non-GAAP net income was $217 million compared to $219 million in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.44 compared to $1.38 in the third quarter of 2018, a 4 percent increase year over year.

Non-GAAP net income was $217 million compared to $219 million in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.44 compared to $1.38 in the third quarter of 2018, a 4 percent increase year over year. Deferred Revenues : As of September 30, 2019, deferred revenues were $1,242 million compared to $1,148 million as of September 30, 2018, an 8 percent increase year over year.

: As of September 30, 2019, deferred revenues were $1,242 million compared to $1,148 million as of September 30, 2018, an 8 percent increase year over year. Cash Balances, Marketable Securities & Short Term Deposits: $4,055 million as of September 30, 2019, compared to $4,072 million as of September 30, 2018.

$4,055 million as of September 30, 2019, compared to $4,072 million as of September 30, 2018. Cash Flow: Cash flow from operations of $244 million compared to $249 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Cash flow from operations of $244 million compared to $249 million in the third quarter of 2018. Share Repurchase Program: During the third quarter of 2019, the company repurchased approximately 2.9 million shares at a total cost of approximately $323 million.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

Key Business Highlights

We announced several new products delivering advanced threat prevention through cloud services, for small and branch offices and expanding the data center performance at the high end.

Product Announcements

New Solution for Enterprise Branch Office Security Delivered from the Cloud : Check Point CloudGuard Connect and CloudGuard Edge allow enterprises to deploy branch office security in minutes from the cloud or on premise. The solution is integrated with leading SD-WAN providers like VMware and Silver Peak and provides a unified threat and access management platform that reduces OPEX by up to 40%.



Check Point CloudGuard Connect and CloudGuard Edge allow enterprises to deploy branch office security in minutes from the cloud or on premise. The solution is integrated with leading SD-WAN providers like VMware and Silver Peak and provides a unified threat and access management platform that reduces OPEX by up to 40%. Innovative Series of Small / Branch Office Appliances: The new 1500 series security gateways empower small and midsize businesses with Enterprise Grade Security. The new appliances feature 100% block score for malware prevention, up to 2 times more performance with up to 4 Gbps Firewall and 660 Mbps of full Threat Prevention. The solution delivers out-of-box Zero Touch provisioning, mobile app for security on the go and a unified management portal.



Latest Data Center Security Appliances: Check Point introduced the 16000 model and 26000 turbo security gateways. The 16000 Base, 16000 Plus and the 26000 Turbo deliver up to 30 Gbps of Gen V Threat Prevention security and are extensions of Check Point’s new gateway appliance series 16000 and 26000, which were introduced in June.

Industry Recognition

Check Point Software Technologies Achieves FedRAMP Milestone : Check Point achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) “In Process” status for FedRAMP Moderate. The In-Process status signifies the addition of Check Point’s SandBlast Next Generation Threat Emulation and SandBlast Mobile offerings to the FedRAMP marketplace, which are certified solutions for Federal, State and Local Governments, Healthcare and Financial verticals.



Check Point achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) “In Process” status for FedRAMP Moderate. The In-Process status signifies the addition of Check Point’s SandBlast Next Generation Threat Emulation and SandBlast Mobile offerings to the FedRAMP marketplace, which are certified solutions for Federal, State and Local Governments, Healthcare and Financial verticals. Received Highest Security Effectiveness Score in Second NSS Labs Breach Prevention Systems Test : Check Point earned the highest security effectiveness score in NSS Labs’ second Breach Prevention Systems (BPS) Group Test. NSS Labs tested Check Point’s Next Generation Firewall Security Gateway, Threat Prevention and Advanced Endpoint Security, earning the solution a “Recommended” rating for its security effectiveness and TCO per protected Mbps.



Check Point earned the highest security effectiveness score in NSS Labs’ second Breach Prevention Systems (BPS) Group Test. NSS Labs tested Check Point’s Next Generation Firewall Security Gateway, Threat Prevention and Advanced Endpoint Security, earning the solution a “Recommended” rating for its security effectiveness and TCO per protected Mbps. Check Point SandBlast Endpoint Protection Recognized as a Leader by Independent Research Firm : In the Forrester research report, Check Point was recognized as a “Leader” and received the highest possible scores in the malware prevention, exploit prevention, secure configuration management, data security, mobile and zero-trust framework alignment criteria.



In the Forrester research report, Check Point was recognized as a “Leader” and received the highest possible scores in the malware prevention, exploit prevention, secure configuration management, data security, mobile and zero-trust framework alignment criteria. Check Point SandBlast Mobile Recognized as the Security Leader In Mobile Threat Defense Industry Test : In Miercom’s Mobile Threat Defense Industry Assessment, Check Point achieved a 99% security rating and earned the Certified Secure Award for SandBlast Mobile.

Check Point’s Research

Check Point’s Research Team https://research.checkpoint.com exposes vulnerabilities and attacks to ensure our customers have the highest levels of prevention and protection. In the third quarter, our publication highlights included the following:

Exposed a large scale malware campaign utilizing Facebook : We recently revealed a large-scale, multi-year campaign, which was using Facebook pages to spread malware across mobile and desktop environments, focusing on targets in Libya. Following our report, Facebook took down the related pages and accounts which were linked to prominent Libyan political and military figures.



We recently revealed a large-scale, multi-year campaign, which was using Facebook pages to spread malware across mobile and desktop environments, focusing on targets in Libya. Following our report, Facebook took down the related pages and accounts which were linked to prominent Libyan political and military figures. Revealed Security Flaw that Leaves Over 1 Billion Android Smartphones Vulnerable : Our researchers identified a security flaw in Android-based phones that leaves users vulnerable to advanced phishing attacks. In these attacks, a remote agent can trick users into accepting new phone settings that can route their Internet traffic through a proxy controlled by the attacker.



Our researchers identified a security flaw in Android-based phones that leaves users vulnerable to advanced phishing attacks. In these attacks, a remote agent can trick users into accepting new phone settings that can route their Internet traffic through a proxy controlled by the attacker. DSLR Cameras Vulnerable to Ransomware and Malware : Through the USB and connections to Wi-Fi networks, DSLR cameras are vulnerable to ransomware and malware attacks. Check Point Research revealed critical vulnerabilities in the Picture Transfer Protocol.



Through the USB and connections to Wi-Fi networks, DSLR cameras are vulnerable to ransomware and malware attacks. Check Point Research revealed critical vulnerabilities in the Picture Transfer Protocol. Vulnerabilities in the SQLite database – SELECT code execution : Vulnerabilities in the SQLite database could have led to Remote Code Execution. The research team illustrated these vulnerabilities by creating a rogue SQLite database that exploits the software used to open it.



Vulnerabilities in the SQLite database could have led to Remote Code Execution. The research team illustrated these vulnerabilities by creating a rogue SQLite database that exploits the software used to open it. Remote Desktop Protocol Vulnerability as a result of a designed flaw in a Microsoft product: The Hyper-V Connection: Check Point Research discovered a vulnerability in the popular RDP service that put host devices at risk of compromise, the result of a design flaw in the Microsoft Terminal Services Client.



Rancor: The Year of The Phish – A Chinese APT group attacking a Southeast Asian Government: The Check Point Research team discovered a targeted, 7 month, spear-phishing attack against the Southeast Asian government employees, using hundreds of malicious documents sent from real e-mail addresses belonging to government officials. Check Point’s Threat Emulation and Threat Extraction caught the malware used in this attack.



The Eye on the Nile – a cyber-operation against civil rights activities in Egypt: Check Point’s research team uncovered an operation against civil rights activists, as well as Amnesty members in Egypt. Following an initial report by Amnesty International in March, CPR uncovered the scope and means of a sophisticated attack allegedly linked to the Egyptian ministry and government site.



Biggest Vulnerabilities of the Cloud Environment: Check Point 2019 Cloud Security Report with over 670 cybersecurity and IT professionals provide deep insight into the latest trends, key challenges and solutions for cloud security. The report revealed that unauthorized access (42%), insecure interfaces (42%), misconfigurations of the Cloud platform (40%) and account hijacking (39%) are the biggest vulnerabilities in the public cloud.

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Products and licenses $118,261 $121,130 $352,883 $364,935 Security subscriptions 153,892 136,354 446,530 395,681 Total revenues from products and security subscriptions 272,153 257,484 799,413 760,616 Software updates and maintenance 218,755 213,339 651,439 630,303 Total revenues 490,908 470,823 1,450,852 1,390,919 Operating expenses: Cost of products and licenses 20,984 21,683 61,975 62,656 Cost of security subscriptions 6,073 4,375 17,833 12,101 Total cost of products and security subscriptions 27,057 26,058 79,808 74,757 Cost of Software updates and maintenance 24,006 22,608 69,842 65,666 Amortization of technology 1,388 546 4,164 1,638 Total cost of revenues 52,451 49,212 153,814 142,061 Research and development 60,061 50,531 176,570 154,183 Selling and marketing 137,300 124,142 411,381 368,393 General and administrative 27,255 20,834 76,652 62,793 Total operating expenses 277,067 244,719 818,417 727,430 Operating income 213,841 226,104 632,435 663,489 Financial income, net 20,884 17,234 60,682 48,509 Income before taxes on income 234,725 243,338 693,117 711,998 Taxes on income 46,860 45,108 139,786 128,942 Net income $187,865 $198,230 $553,331 $583,056 Basic earnings per share $1.26 $1.27 $3.64 $3.71 Number of shares used in computing basic earnings per share 149,444 155,941 151,876 157,026 Diluted earnings per share $1.25 $1.25 $3.61 $3.64 Number of shares used in computing diluted earnings per share 150,756 159,050 153,436 160,131





CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

SELECTED FINANCIAL METRICS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $490,908 $470,823 $1,450,852 $1,390,919 Non-GAAP operating income 246,380 249,750 723,094 735,871 Non-GAAP net income 216,730 219,271 633,659 647,345 Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per share $1.44 $1.38 $4.13 $4.04 Number of shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP earnings per share 150,756 159,050 153,436 160,131





CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP operating income $213,841 $226,104 $632,435 $663,489 Stock-based compensation (1) 29,246 21,310 80,052 64,451 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2) 3,293 2,336 10,607 7,931 Non-GAAP operating income $246,380 $249,750 $723,094 $735,871 GAAP net income $187,865 $198,230 $553,331 $583,056 Stock-based compensation (1) 29,246 21,310 80,052 64,451 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2) 3,293 2,336 10,607 7,931 Taxes on the above items (3) (3,674 ) (2,605 ) (10,331 ) (8,093 ) Non-GAAP net income $216,730 $219,271 $633,659 $647,345 Diluted GAAP Earnings per share $1.25 $1.25 $3.61 $3.64 Stock-based compensation (1) 0.19 0.13 0.52 0.40 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2) 0.02 0.02 0.07 0.05 Taxes on the above items (3) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.07 ) (0.05 ) Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per share $1.44 $1.38 $4.13 $4.04 Number of shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP earnings per share 150,756 159,050 153,436 160,131 (1) Stock-based compensation: Cost of products and licenses $48 $41 $116 $117 Cost of software updates and maintenance 1,233 921 3,172 2,458 Research and development 5,439 4,741 14,446 12,989 Selling and marketing 7,778 5,179 20,824 14,917 General and administrative 14,748 10,428 41,494 33,970 29,246 21,310 80,052 64,451 (2) Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses: Amortization of technology-cost of revenues 1,388 546 4,164 1,638 Research and development 1,511 974 5,036 3,845 Selling and marketing 394 816 1,407 2,448 3,293 2,336 10,607 7,931 (3) Taxes on the above items (3,674 ) (2,605 ) (10,331 ) (8,093 ) Total, net $28,865 $21,041 $80,328 $64,289





CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Unaudited, in thousands)

ASSETS

September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $302,335 $303,687 Marketable securities and short-term deposits 1,382,124 1,448,092 Trade receivables, net 292,466 495,390 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 68,440 74,738 Total current assets 2,045,365 2,321,907 Long-term assets: Marketable securities 2,370,601 2,287,345 Property and equipment, net 87,042 78,514 Deferred tax asset, net 59,243 84,688 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 991,534 991,539 Other assets 87,535 64,220 Total long-term assets 3,595,955 3,506,306 Total assets $5,641,320 $5,828,213

LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities: Deferred revenues $899,801 $980,175 Trade payables and other accrued liabilities 355,113 351,695 Total current liabilities 1,254,914 1,331,870 Long-term liabilities: Long-term deferred revenues 342,264 357,779 Income tax accrual 428,187 356,750 Other long-term liabilities 32,756 9,425 803,207 723,954 Total liabilities 2,058,121 2,055,824 Shareholders’ equity: Share capital 774 774 Additional paid-in capital 1,736,987 1,597,800 Treasury shares at cost (7,771,849 ) (6,844,702 ) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 20,942 (24,497 ) Retained earnings 9,596,345 9,043,014 Total shareholders’ equity 3,583,199 3,772,389 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,641,320 $5,828,213 Total cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits $4,055,060 $4,039,124





CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flow from operating activities: Net income $187,865 $198,230 $553,331 $583,056 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 4,485 4,273 11,704 12,305 Amortization of intangible assets 1,782 940 5,346 2,820 Stock-based compensation 29,246 21,310 80,052 64,451 Realized loss (gain) on marketable securities (316 ) 237 170 326 Decrease in trade and other receivables, net 45,291 13,156 219,828 194,892 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues, trade payables and other accrued liabilities (28,342 ) 8,730 (25,160 ) 15,924 Deferred income taxes, net 4,328 2,148 10,617 7,191 Net cash provided by operating activities 244,339 249,024 855,888 880,965 Cash flow from investing activities: Proceeds/(payment) in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash 415 – (5,094 ) – Investment in property and equipment (5,531 ) (3,677 ) (20,232 ) (13,116 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,116 ) (3,677 ) (25,326 ) (13,116 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options 21,895 83,273 84,895 182,370 Purchase of treasury shares (322,961 ) (299,982 ) (952,910 ) (798,939 ) Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (404 ) (894 ) (5,496 ) (4,317 ) Net cash used in financing activities (301,470 ) (217,603 ) (873,511 ) (620,886 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities, net 7,730 2,321 58,885 (23,238 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short term deposits (54,517 ) 30,065 15,936 223,725 Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short term deposits at the beginning of the period 4,109,577 4,041,705 4,039,124 3,848,045 Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short term deposits at the end of the period $4,055,060 $4,071,770 $4,055,060 $4,071,770