Check Point Software ZoneAlarm Improves Customer Experience and eCommerce Operations with 2Checkout

ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 2Checkout (now Verifone), the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, today announced that Check Point Software Technologies, a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has selected 2Checkout and the Avangate Monetization Platform for the global online sales of its ZoneAlarm consumer security solutions. The software company is benefiting from an all-in-one commerce platform encompassing robust payments, eCommerce, and subscription billing capabilities, as well as the award-winning Avangate Affiliates Network as an additional sales channel.

Through 2Checkout, ZoneAlarm is now able to offer its clients a modern buying experience via an optimized, mobile responsive cart with deep localization capabilities. Some of the early results include a 20% improvement in conversion rates for new acquisitions.

ZoneAlarm customers have access to 2Checkout’s 24×7 phone and email shopper support, as well as self-service capabilities that include invoice management within the 2Checkout customer portal.

With 2Checkout, the security company employs a user-friendly platform interface with a robust product catalog and promotions engine, plus cutting-edge subscription billing capabilities. Overall, 2Checkout’s unified dashboard allows ZoneAlarm’s team to check business indicators in real time, across business areas.

“Our new digital commerce setup is helping us go to market faster and take the customer experience to a new level. We found in 2Checkout an integrated solution that offers advanced capabilities in every single area, starting with global payments with local options, marketing tools, subscription billing, and revenue recovery capabilities. We look forward to leveraging 2Checkout’s solution even further and grow our online channel,” declared Dror Levy – Head of Consumer Sales at Check Point.

“It is an honor to be partnering up with Check Point’s ZoneAlarm and have the software company employ our services for its digital commerce operations. We are pleased to see the team appreciates the speed to market and improved online shopping experience at the global level that our platform provides,” said Laurentiu Ghenciu, Global Vice President of Digital Business at Verifone.

About 2Checkout (now Verifone)

2Checkout (now Verifone) is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce. 2Checkout’s digital services, including global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance and risk, help clients stay focused on innovating their products while delivering exceptional customer experiences.

In August 2020, leading global payments solution provider Verifone acquired 2Checkout, further solidifying its commitment to providing seamless and frictionless experiences to customers globally through innovative and next-generation hardware and cloud services. 2Checkout will become Verifone, and the unified company will enable omnichannel commerce wherever and whenever clients shop.

