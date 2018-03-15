Checkpoint Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) (NASDAQ:CKPT), a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers, today announced that preclinical data on its BET inhibitor CK-103 (also known as TG-1601) will be presented in a poster session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting to be held April 14 – 18, 2018, in Chicago.

Details on the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: TG-1601 is a novel BET inhibitor with strong binding affinity and long-lasting effect in pre-clinical models Poster Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics / Canonical Targets 2 Abstract Number: 5790 Poster Number: 16 Date and Time: Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. CDT Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 36

Following the presentation, the poster will be available on the Publications page of the Pipeline section of Checkpoint’s website, www.checkpointtx.com.

Additional information on the meeting can be found on the AACR website www.aacr.org.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) is a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint is currently evaluating its lead product candidate, CK-301, an anti-PD-L1 antibody licensed from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in a Phase 1 clinical trial in checkpoint therapy-naïve patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers. Checkpoint plans to develop CK-301 as a treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) and other solid tumors. In addition, Checkpoint is evaluating its small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agent, CK-101, in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (“EGFR”) mutation-positive NSCLC. Checkpoint’s pipeline also includes antibodies that target glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein (“GITR”) and carbonic anhydrase IX (“CAIX”), in addition to oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit bromodomain and extra-terminal (“BET”) proteins and poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (“PARP”). Checkpoint is a majority-controlled subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., and is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.checkpointtx.com.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (“Fortress”) (NASDAQ:FBIO) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress develops and commercializes products both within Fortress and through certain of its subsidiary companies, also known as Fortress Companies. In addition to its internal development programs, Fortress leverages its biopharmaceutical business expertise and drug development capabilities and provides funding and management services to help the Fortress Companies achieve their goals. Fortress and the Fortress Companies may seek licensing arrangements, acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and/or public and private financings to accelerate and provide additional funding to support their research and development programs. For more information, visit www.fortressbiotech.com.

