Breaking News
Home / Top News / Checkr Appoints First Advantage Executive to Lead Industry Strategy

Checkr Appoints First Advantage Executive to Lead Industry Strategy

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 13 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Checkr, the leading background check platform for the modern economy, today appointed Kristen Faris, former First Advantage Vice President of Service Solutions, as its new head of Industry Strategy.

As Vice President of Industry Strategy, Kristen will use her depth of industry knowledge to define and execute a strategy to attack key industries as Checkr continues to expand its client base from the on-demand economy to enterprise.

Faris started her career as a court researcher in the San Francisco Superior Court, before founding her own screening firm, Los Gatos-based Inquest Inc., which was acquired by First Advantage in 2006. Since then, she held numerous roles at First Advantage, most recently leading the Solution Services Organization.

“Kristen’s extensive experience in the background check space will play a vital role for Checkr as we grow from one industry to the entire enterprise landscape,” said Daniel Yanisse, Checkr CEO and co-founder. “Her leadership and knowledge in the field after 22 years, will be the driving force behind the expansion of our influence and client base.”

Having launched in 2014, Checkr’s new way of looking at background reporting found early customers in the on-demand economy, where speed and accuracy are essential to on-boarding new workers and driving revenues. The company has quickly amassed more than 4,000 customers including on-demand pioneers Doordash, Postmates, Instacart, and Uber. Along the way, Checkr built a vision for fair hiring to open doors for 70+ million Americans impacted by past criminal convictions when applying for jobs.

“Checkr’s progressive approach to all areas of business is inspiring. Its leadership in technology is undeniable; the speed at which Checkr brings innovative solutions to market is unlike anything I’ve ever seen in the screening industry,” says Kristen Faris, Vice President of Industry Strategy at Checkr. “I’m also inspired by Checkr’s mission to create a fairer future for job seekers, as well as its interest in expanding beyond the on-demand economy to more traditional industry segments.”

When she’s not driving strategy for Checkr, Kristen enjoys camping, exploring hiking trails and relaxing at the beach in Santa Cruz.

About Checkr
Checkr is the leading background checks platform for the modern economy. The company’s intelligent online reporting software delivers fast, accurate and fair background reports, enabling organizations to put the right people in the right jobs faster. Built for the applicant processing demands of on-demand economy, Checkr now helps more than 4,000 businesses, including Uber, Instacart, grubHub and Postmates on-board trusted talent. A mission-driven organization, Checkr is committed to increasing transparency in background reporting and creating a fairer future for workers, and is a staunch advocate for fair hiring practices. The company’s investors include Y-Combinator, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Accel Partners, Khosla Ventures, IVP and SV Angel. For more information, go to checkr.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f824a44-a5f2-4061-8fb4-2acc48c98388

Media contact

Caitlin Matalone
Highwire PR for Checkr
[email protected]
415-963-4174 ext. 58

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.