Checkr Appoints First Advantage Executive to Lead Industry Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Checkr, the leading background check platform for the modern economy, today appointed Kristen Faris, former First Advantage Vice President of Service Solutions, as its new head of Industry Strategy.

As Vice President of Industry Strategy, Kristen will use her depth of industry knowledge to define and execute a strategy to attack key industries as Checkr continues to expand its client base from the on-demand economy to enterprise.

Faris started her career as a court researcher in the San Francisco Superior Court, before founding her own screening firm, Los Gatos-based Inquest Inc., which was acquired by First Advantage in 2006. Since then, she held numerous roles at First Advantage, most recently leading the Solution Services Organization.

“Kristen’s extensive experience in the background check space will play a vital role for Checkr as we grow from one industry to the entire enterprise landscape,” said Daniel Yanisse, Checkr CEO and co-founder. “Her leadership and knowledge in the field after 22 years, will be the driving force behind the expansion of our influence and client base.”

Having launched in 2014, Checkr’s new way of looking at background reporting found early customers in the on-demand economy, where speed and accuracy are essential to on-boarding new workers and driving revenues. The company has quickly amassed more than 4,000 customers including on-demand pioneers Doordash, Postmates, Instacart, and Uber. Along the way, Checkr built a vision for fair hiring to open doors for 70+ million Americans impacted by past criminal convictions when applying for jobs.

“Checkr’s progressive approach to all areas of business is inspiring. Its leadership in technology is undeniable; the speed at which Checkr brings innovative solutions to market is unlike anything I’ve ever seen in the screening industry,” says Kristen Faris, Vice President of Industry Strategy at Checkr. “I’m also inspired by Checkr’s mission to create a fairer future for job seekers, as well as its interest in expanding beyond the on-demand economy to more traditional industry segments.”

When she’s not driving strategy for Checkr, Kristen enjoys camping, exploring hiking trails and relaxing at the beach in Santa Cruz.

Checkr is the leading background checks platform for the modern economy. The company’s intelligent online reporting software delivers fast, accurate and fair background reports, enabling organizations to put the right people in the right jobs faster. Built for the applicant processing demands of on-demand economy, Checkr now helps more than 4,000 businesses, including Uber, Instacart, grubHub and Postmates on-board trusted talent. A mission-driven organization, Checkr is committed to increasing transparency in background reporting and creating a fairer future for workers, and is a staunch advocate for fair hiring practices. The company’s investors include Y-Combinator, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Accel Partners, Khosla Ventures, IVP and SV Angel. For more information, go to checkr.com.

