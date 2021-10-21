Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Cheer Music Producer Patrick Avard (AKA CheerMusicPro) Approaches 4 Million Streams on Spotify

Cheer Music Producer Patrick Avard (AKA CheerMusicPro) Approaches 4 Million Streams on Spotify

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Competitive cheerleading’s most sought-after music producer Patrick Avard (CheerMusicPro) has surpassed 3.7 million individual streams from listeners on Spotify, with numbers quickly approaching the 4 million mark. The milestone comes as the pioneering producer continues to expand cheer music throughout mainstream audiences and releases all-new tracks for the remainder of 2021.

Atlanta, Georgia, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Patrick Avard, the producer behind cheerleading’s top performing musical artist CheerMusicPro, has surpassed more than 3.7 million individual streams on Spotify. With the total amount of streams soon to hit 4 million, the impressive benchmark coincides with a growing interest in cheer music from mainstream audiences.

In a previous measurement taken in December of 2020, CheerMusicPro’s Spotify account registered an all-time number of 2 million streams. Now, this latest milestone shows that Patrick Avard has nearly doubled his historic number of streams on the platform in less than a single year.

In addition, Patrick Avard’s music continues to pick-up interest on other platforms such as: Apple Music (2 million streams), SoundCloud (41 million streams) and YouTube (45 million streams). In total, Patrick Avard’s work has been streamed nearly 100 million times across various platforms in recent years.

As a pioneer in the cheer music genre, Patrick Avard’s work has steadily gained the attention of top-level cheer programs across the world, and now, casual music listeners.

Avard discussed the trend, stating, “I’m thrilled to see the growing interest in my work, and in cheer music in general. I am looking forward to continuing that progress as people begin to see cheer music as its own genre, and there are many great tracks set to release from CheerMusicPro in the coming months.”

Listeners can hear the genre-defining tracks of CheerMusicPro, by visiting the artists’ pages on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Soundcloud, and other major streaming platforms.


About Patrick Avard 

Patrick Avard is an entrepreneur and top music producer for the competitive cheerleading industry. Known by his producer name CheerMusicPro, Avard has helped establish cheer music as its own genre and has popularized the music of the sport to an outside market. With his team at New Level Music in Atlanta, Georgia, Patrick Avard continues to expand the footprint of music production in the cheer industry. 

CONTACT: Patrick Avard (CheerMusicPro)
Email: info@newlevelmusic.com
Phone: (470) 600-9701

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.