Cheer Music Producer Patrick Avard (AKA CheerMusicPro) Approaches 4 Million Streams on Spotify

Competitive cheerleading’s most sought-after music producer Patrick Avard (CheerMusicPro) has surpassed 3.7 million individual streams from listeners on Spotify, with numbers quickly approaching the 4 million mark. The milestone comes as the pioneering producer continues to expand cheer music throughout mainstream audiences and releases all-new tracks for the remainder of 2021.

In a previous measurement taken in December of 2020, CheerMusicPro’s Spotify account registered an all-time number of 2 million streams. Now, this latest milestone shows that Patrick Avard has nearly doubled his historic number of streams on the platform in less than a single year.

In addition, Patrick Avard’s music continues to pick-up interest on other platforms such as: Apple Music (2 million streams), SoundCloud (41 million streams) and YouTube (45 million streams). In total, Patrick Avard’s work has been streamed nearly 100 million times across various platforms in recent years.

As a pioneer in the cheer music genre, Patrick Avard’s work has steadily gained the attention of top-level cheer programs across the world, and now, casual music listeners.

Avard discussed the trend, stating, “I’m thrilled to see the growing interest in my work, and in cheer music in general. I am looking forward to continuing that progress as people begin to see cheer music as its own genre, and there are many great tracks set to release from CheerMusicPro in the coming months.”

Listeners can hear the genre-defining tracks of CheerMusicPro, by visiting the artists' pages on Spotify , Apple Music , YouTube , Soundcloud , and other major streaming platforms.



About Patrick Avard

Patrick Avard is an entrepreneur and top music producer for the competitive cheerleading industry. Known by his producer name CheerMusicPro, Avard has helped establish cheer music as its own genre and has popularized the music of the sport to an outside market. With his team at New Level Music in Atlanta, Georgia, Patrick Avard continues to expand the footprint of music production in the cheer industry.

