According to Market.us, consumer preference for convenience foods is driving the demand for Cheese Powder Market. Major players are prioritizing better product quality and flavors, which is a significant trend that can accelerate market development.

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Cheese Powder Market was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2022. this market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% Between 2023 and 2032. It is expected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2032. Cheese powder is mostly used for adding flavors to food or products, enhancing the taste of the food. With the rise in the disposable income of the people and the rise in the consumption of snacks and convenient food, the industry’s growth can be seen. It is a most convenient and affordable option, which also have a longer shelf life, for the flavoring of products. Cheese powder can be used in various food products, such as soups, sauces, seafood, etc. In addition, it can have numerous health benefits, including improved bone health and muscle and blood pressure regulations, which can positively affect the market’s growth.

Key Takeaway:

By product, the cheddar cheese segment dominated the market with a 28.6% share in 2022.

segment dominated the market with a share in 2022. By application, the ready-to-eat segment held the largest market share at 27% in 2022.

segment held the largest market share at in 2022. In 2022, North-America Region dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 38.8% .

Region dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . APAC Region had the second-largest revenue share in 2022.

Europe will likely grow at a significant rate from 2023-2032.

The key market players are focusing on launching new products and expanding the company’s portfolios in cheese powder products, which can drive the market’s growth. The rise in consumer awareness of the high vitamin, low calories, and high protein content resulted in the market’s growth. The rise in the adoption of cheese among consumers has driven the demand for cheese powder in the market.

Factors affecting the growth of the Cheese Powder industry?

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the Cheese Powder industry. Some of these factors include:

Rise in demand for ready-to-eat products : The rise in the demand for convenience food and ready-to-eat food is the major factor driving the growth of the market.

: The rise in the demand for convenience food and ready-to-eat food is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Rise in demand for processed food : Consumers have shifted their demand from staple food towards processed and packaged food products in developing countries, due to which the demand for processed food is increasing, resulting in the growth of the market.

: Consumers have shifted their demand from staple food towards processed and packaged food products in developing countries, due to which the demand for processed food is increasing, resulting in the growth of the market. Application in food and beverages : The major application of cheese powder is in the food and beverage industries. Due to its taste and flavor, the growth of the market in the food and beverages industry can be seen.

: The major application of cheese powder is in the food and beverage industries. Due to its taste and flavor, the growth of the market in the food and beverages industry can be seen. Rising awareness about health issues: The overconsumption of cheese powder can create ill health issues, which can be a restraining factor to hinder the growth of the market.

Top Trends in the Global Cheese Powder Market

The major application of cheese powder is in the food and beverage industries. The longer shelf life of the cheese powder is a great choice for packaged food products. The demand for cheese powder is driven due to its good taste and flavor. The consumer preference for convenience foods augments the demand for the products. Some of the major players are trying to provide better product quality and good flavors, which is the major trend that can propel the development of the market.

Market Growth

The market’s growth can be seen with the rise in the demand for ready-to-eat food products. The increase in the adoption of packaged and processed foods propels the market’s growth during the forecast period. The rise in the adoption of cheese powder in the food and beverages industry is propelling the market’s growth. The ill health effect due to the consumption of cheese powder can hinder the market’s growth.

Regional Analysis

North America holds the largest market share and dominates the market’s development during the forecast period. The market growth in the region can be seen as the majority of the key players of the market presence in the region. The consumer’s hectic lifestyle shifted the consumer’s preferences towards RTC and RTE meals, which is driving the growth of the market in the region. The rise in the innovation of products and the popularity of clean-label products are propelling the region’s growth. The Europe region is growing at a significant rate during the forecasted period. The rise in the use of cheese powder in restaurants and cafes is fuelling the growth of the market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Companies are heavily investing in research and development activities to innovate products in the cheese powder market. The market provides many opportunities for new entrants, with the changing consumer preferences and the availability of raw materials. Some key players focus on partnerships and collaboration with other competitors to gain a strong market position.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 2.1 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 4.7 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 8.6% North America Revenue Share 38.8% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The major key players in the market, which produce soups, snacks, frozen products, etc., are using cheese in large quantities, propelling global growth. The rise in the demand for convenience food is the primary factor driving the development of the market. With the ability of longer shelf life and easy handling, snacks are a significant application for cheese powder. The rise in awareness about one of the healthy benefits of dry cheese, which includes high protein and calcium, is driving the growth of the market. The rise in the disposable income of individuals, which eventually increases the consumption of ready-to-eat products, is propelling the market’s expansion.

Market Restraints

In some countries, government regulations on product approval are the key factor that restraint the growth of the market. Also, the rise in consumer awareness about some of the ill health effects of cheese greatly impacts the growth of the market. Some of the health issues include high cholesterol levels, obesity, heart disease, etc., which is the major condition associated with consuming processed cheese. These are some of the factors which restrain the growth of the market.

Market Opportunities

The rise in the growth of the retail channel, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets in urban areas, is expected to drive the demand for packaged food. However, Consumers have shifted their demand from staple food towards processed and packaged food products in developing countries. With the demand for packaged foods such as bakery, snacks, ready-to-eat products, etc., the need for cheese powder is growing during the forecast period.

Product Insight

The rise in affiliation of the product in the convenience and fast food market is a factor for the segment’s growth. Cheddar cheese holds the largest market share and dominates the growth of the market. Cheddar cheese has gained popularity due to its distinct aroma, flavor, and taste. It is the most popular type of cheese in North America and Europe. The demand for specialty and premium flavors is driving the segment’s growth.

Application Insight

The ready-to-eat segment dominates the growth of the market. There is no need for refrigeration for the cheese powder, and it has a consistent quality and can be added in controlled quantities. The segment’s growth can be seen as the cheese powder have a longer shelf life, and it can be added to cheddar and other convenience foods, which can help prevent the food for a longer period. Therefore, the snack segment will likely grow significantly during the forecast period.

Recent Development of the Cheese Powder Market

A new range of high-purity cheese powders was launched by Aarkay Food Products Ltd. in 2021, targeting some products like mayo, dips, and sauces.

The Land O’Lakes Global Diary Ingredients launched organic white cheddar cheese powder in 2021, focusing on expanding customer relations.

Market Segmentation

By Products

Cheddar

Parmesan

Mozzarella

Romano

Swiss

Other Products

By Applications

Snacks

Bakery & Confectionery

Dips/Dressings/Dry Mix/Sauces

Flavors

Ready to Eat

Others Applications

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Key Market Players

Land O’Lakes, Inc.

Kerry Group PLC

Kraft Heinz Company

Lactosan A/S

Archer Daniels Midland

Commercial Creamery Company

Kanegrade Limited

Aarkay Food Products Ltd.

All American Foods

Dairiconcepts, L.P

Other Key Players

