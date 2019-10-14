Breaking News
Home / Top News / Cheetah Medical to Present at the CHEST Annual Meeting 2019 International Conference

Cheetah Medical to Present at the CHEST Annual Meeting 2019 International Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cheetah Medical, a medical device leader in non-invasive fluid management technology, today announced the company will present at the CHEST Annual Meeting taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana from October 19-23, 2019.

Jennifer Sahatjian, Psy.D., director of clinical affairs at Cheetah Medical will present a poster on the latest data analysis regarding severe sepsis and septic shock early management bundle (SEP-1) compliance titled, “Incorporating routine passive leg raise (PLR) assessments improves SEP-1 performance and patient care.” SEP-1 compliance has been implemented as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) measurement for Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting (Hospital IQR) program. These measures were incorporated to address the high mortality and high cost associated with sepsis and have been publicly available at medicare.gov since July 2018.

Details regarding the company’s presentation are as follows:

Event: CHEST Annual Meeting
Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Time: 9:45-10:45 a.m. CST
Room: Exhibit Hall
Venue: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA

About Cheetah Medical
Cheetah Medical empowers clinicians with the non-invasive fluid management technology needed to safely dose fluids and improve health and economic outcomes. Cheetah Medical’s products quickly and non-invasively determine whether fluid administration will be effective in any clinical setting, so that providers can appropriately personalize fluid doses for improved patient outcomes. The company’s fluid management medical devices currently make an impact in more than 400 hospitals throughout the United States and in 30 countries worldwide.

Media contact:
Cherilyn Cecchini, M.D.
LifeSci Public Relations
+1.646.876.5196
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.