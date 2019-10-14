Cheetah Medical to Present at the CHEST Annual Meeting 2019 International Conference

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cheetah Medical, a medical device leader in non-invasive fluid management technology, today announced the company will present at the CHEST Annual Meeting taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana from October 19-23, 2019.

Jennifer Sahatjian, Psy.D., director of clinical affairs at Cheetah Medical will present a poster on the latest data analysis regarding severe sepsis and septic shock early management bundle (SEP-1) compliance titled, “Incorporating routine passive leg raise (PLR) assessments improves SEP-1 performance and patient care.” SEP-1 compliance has been implemented as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) measurement for Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting (Hospital IQR) program. These measures were incorporated to address the high mortality and high cost associated with sepsis and have been publicly available at medicare.gov since July 2018.

Details regarding the company’s presentation are as follows:

Event: CHEST Annual Meeting

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Time: 9:45-10:45 a.m. CST

Room: Exhibit Hall

Venue: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA

About Cheetah Medical

Cheetah Medical empowers clinicians with the non-invasive fluid management technology needed to safely dose fluids and improve health and economic outcomes. Cheetah Medical’s products quickly and non-invasively determine whether fluid administration will be effective in any clinical setting, so that providers can appropriately personalize fluid doses for improved patient outcomes. The company’s fluid management medical devices currently make an impact in more than 400 hospitals throughout the United States and in 30 countries worldwide.

