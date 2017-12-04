Chehalis Optometrists and Staff at Lewis County Eye and Vision Associates Work with the Community

CHEHALIS, Wash., Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chehalis optometrists, Dr. John Stoddard and Dr. Robert Burrows, and the vision team have a long-standing tradition of giving back to the community. The staff partners with schools, offers diabetic screenings and makes themselves available during health fairs to answer questions, reports Lewis County Eye and Vision Associates. Patients and residents in and around Lewis County have continued to support their efforts and their patronage helps make such community outreach possible.

Lewis County Eye and Vision Associates can trace its origins to the 1930’s and as such, can hold claim to being the oldest continuous provider of eye care in the area. Although the technology of quality eye care has certainly evolved, what has not changed is the commitment of LC Eye to the people and institutions that contribute to making this community so special. Specifically, the physicians and staff continually seek opportunities to educate the community on issues regarding eye health and safety.

“We annually participate in numerous health fairs, diabetic screenings, and are always available to answer questions regarding eye health and development,” said Dr. John Stoddard. “Recognizing the importance that vision plays in successful learning, our office routinely performs school vision screenings for the local private schools and most recently, we have collaborated with the public school system to evaluate and upgrade their current screening protocols—all in an effort to identify visual limitations that could hinder a child’s educational progress. Community outreach continues to be a priority for Lewis County Eye and Vision Associates as we near our 85th anniversary.”

“Our staff is involved in the community and supports the vision needs of children and adults in Chehalis,” said Dr. Robert Burrows. “We appreciate the continued support of our patients and our community over the years and the active participation of many of our neighbors and patients. Thank you for helping us continue to serve the needs of residents in Chehalis.”

Dr. John Stoddard and Dr. Robert Burrows, the optometrists at Lewis County Eye and Vision Associates, serve the vision needs of residents of Chehalis and surrounding communities. The services at Lewis County Eye and Vision Associates include comprehensive eye exams, contact lens fittings, diagnosis and treatment of eye disease, LASIK and cataract consultation, pre and post-operative treatment and evaluation of computer eye fatigue. Current promotions include 50 percent off a second pair of lenses, 20 percent off sunglasses with purchase of an annual supply of contacts, and a one year replacement warranty on scratched lenses.

You can contact Lewis County Eye and Vision at (360) 748-9228 to find out more about their community involvement and learn how to get involved. Visit http://www.lewiscountyeye.com or follow them on Facebook for additional details.