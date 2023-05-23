JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cheikh Mboup, a highly accomplished businessman and academic, has launched the Cheikh Mboup Scholarship for Single Mothers to support single mothers who are pursuing higher education. This one-time award of $1,000 will be given to a single mother who is currently enrolled or planning to enroll in an accredited college or university, community college, or vocational school in the United States. The scholarship aims to empower single mothers and provide them with financial support to achieve their academic and career aspirations.

To apply for the Cheikh Mboup Scholarship for Single Mothers, eligible women must write an essay of up to 1,000 words that answers the following question: “What inspired you to pursue higher education as a single mother, and how will receiving the Cheikh Mboup Scholarship support your academic and career goals?” The winner will be selected based on a well-written essay that showcases unique experiences and passion for education.

Cheikh Mboup has made education and social responsibility the cornerstones of his career. Originally from Senegal, West Africa, Cheikh has lived in 11 different nations before coming to the United States for an American education. He graduated summa cum laude from Lehigh University with a bachelor’s degree in finance and statistics and went on to earn an MBA in economics and international business from Jacksonville University. Cheikh also holds a doctorate in economics and international business from Argosy University.

Cheikh’s career has been marked by an unwavering commitment to education and social responsibility. He started his career in the grocery business, working his way up from store director to district director. Cheikh then transitioned to work for private equity firms before becoming COO and President of Edible Arrangements, where he oversaw the company’s operations in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. He left Edible Arrangements to become CEO of SSH Investments, where he continues to use his business acumen to make a positive impact in the world.

Cheikh created the Cheikh Mboup Scholarship for Single Mothers to support women who are pursuing higher education. He believes that education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty and creating a brighter future for families and communities. His dedication to education and social responsibility continues to inspire and empower individuals around the world.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is November 15, 2023. The winner will be announced on December 15, 2023. We encourage all eligible single mothers to apply and showcase their unique experiences and passion for education.

This scholarship provides a unique opportunity for single mothers who are seeking to improve their lives through education. It is a testament to Cheikh Mboup’s commitment to education and his belief in the power of education to change lives. The Cheikh Mboup Scholarship for Single Mothers is a tribute to his dedication to social responsibility and his desire to make a positive impact on the world.

For more information and to apply for the Cheikh Mboup Scholarship for Single Mothers, please visit https://cheikhmboupscholarship.com/cheikh-mboup-scholarship/.

CONTACT: Contact Info: Spokesperson: Cheikh Mboup Organization: Cheikh Mboup Scholarship Website: https://cheikhmboupscholarship.com Email: apply@cheikhmboupscholarship.com