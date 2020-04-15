Chembio Diagnostics Receives Emergency Use Authorization for DPP COVID-19 System for IgG and IgM Antibodies

First Shipments of the COVID-19 Serological Test have been Released

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostic company focused on infectious diseases, today announced receipt of Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its DPP COVID-19 System. The DPP COVID-19 System is a serological point-of-care test and analyzer that provides numerical readings for both IgM and IgG levels within 15 minutes from a simple finger stick drop of blood. Both Chembio’s Micro Reader 1 and Micro Reader 2 analyzers are compatible with the test.

“We are very pleased with the continued progress our teams are making to address the market demands with our DPP COVID-19 serological system,” stated Rick Eberly, Chembio’s Chief Executive Officer. “The flexibility of having two analyzers and a system that provides high sensitivity and specificity that is generally consistent with the performance of Chembio’s other DPP platform tests as part of our offering places us in a unique position to serve a variety of markets. Additionally, we are pleased to announce that our manufacturing team has produced and shipped our first lots of the COVID-19 Systems, and we look forward to providing further product within the US and abroad.”

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio is a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases. The company’s patented DPP technology platform, which uses a small drop of blood from the fingertip, provides high-quality, cost-effective results in approximately 15 minutes. Coupled with Chembio’s extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease, a number of which applications are under active development with collaboration partners. Chembio’s products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com .

