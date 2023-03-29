According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America is dominating the market, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the second-largest position in the global market

Farmington, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Chemical Injection Skids Market Size Is Forecast To Reach US$2.46 Billion By 2030, After Growing At A CAGR Of 3.4% During 2022-2030. Chemical injection skids are specialized conduit configurations utilized to inject chemicals into a system, predominantly in the oil and gas and chemical industries. The skid structure serves as the primary structure for the system and is designed to safeguard the system. It operates continuously or intermittently and is adaptable for use in a variety of marine and offshore applications. Due to decreased corrosion and the deposition of wax, froth, and scales in chemical systems, the demand for chemical injection skids is increasing.

The market for chemical injection skids is segmented by function, end-user, and region. The market is segmented by function into antifoam, corrosion, demulsifying, and scaling products. The corrosion segment dominates the market due to its extensive application to reduce corrosion of high-value equipment and increase equipment durability. The market is segmented by end-user into petrochemicals, chemicals, energy & power, oil & gas, water treatment, and other applications. Due to the widespread use of chemical injection skid in oil and gas production and exploration, it is anticipated that the oil and gas industry will hold a significant market share.

Chemical Injection Skids Market Recent Developments:

In October 2019 – Calder has achieved a contract to design and build five chemical injection pump packages. These units will operate in a gas and condensate field.

– Calder has achieved a contract to design and build five chemical injection pump packages. These units will operate in a gas and condensate field. In August 2021, Ingersoll Rand acquired Maximus Solutions in an all-cash transaction, valued at USD 100.1 million. This acquisition was aimed at transforming the precision and science technologies business segment of Ingersoll.

Chemical Injection Skids Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Chemical injection skids are utilized to inject water treatment chemicals and include gasoline and other fuel oil additives for the treatment of produced effluent. A chemical injection skid is also used to administer coagulant to aid in the coagulation of the solid.

Bette Brand, USDA Undersecretary for Rural Development, invested $281 million in 106 rural water and sanitation infrastructure improvement initiatives in 36 states and Puerto Rico in 2020. During the period from 2022 to 2027, the market for water quality process analyzers will be driven by an increase in the number of water treatment plants and onsite water reuse in a variety of industries. In 2020, for instance, the New Zealand Parliament has allocated $40 million to enhance portions of the city’s drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.

Challenges:

When selecting chemical feed skid components for the oil and gas industry, facilities and chemical feed skid manufacturers must take a number of factors into account. Due to the demanding nature of the industry, delivering chemicals safely and dependably can be difficult. To ensure the proper operation and integrity of the system, chemical feed pallets must be constructed with the proper equipment and accessories. Level monitoring regulates chemical stockpiles and identifies when containers must be refilled. On chemical metering devices, precise measurements are frequently taken, but it is crucial that the tank is neither under nor overfilled. Consequently, factors may inhibit market expansion.

Regional Outlook:

The injection skid for chemicals is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the chemical injection skid market due to an increase in active oil & gas exploration, primarily through unconventional methods, which is the primary driver of the market in the region. Australia is a key country for the chemical injection skids market in the Asia Pacific region, which is expected to hold the second-largest position in the global market. The expansion of active gas production and exploration in Eastern Europe is anticipated to boost the chemical injection skid market in Europe. During the forecast period, the presence of oil reserves and energy companies in the Middle East and Africa is likely to propel the region’s market. The expansion of the petrochemical, chemical, and oil & gas industries, coupled with advancements in technology, are anticipated to increase demand for chemical injection skids over the forecast period.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 3.4% from 2023 to 2030 Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 2.46 Billion By Type Antifoaming

Corrosion Inhibition

Demulsifying

Scale Inhibition

Others By Applications Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Fertilizer

Chemical & Petrochemical

Water Supply & Water Treatment

Pharmaceutical

Other By Companies Milton Roy Company, AES Arabia Ltd., Petronash, Lewa GmbH, SPX FLOW Inc., INTECH, Integrated Flow Solutions LLC, Petroserve International, Carotek Inc., IDEX Corporation, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Chemical Injection Skids Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Milton Roy Company, AES Arabia Ltd., Petronash, Lewa GmbH, SPX FLOW Inc., INTECH, Integrated Flow Solutions LLC, Petroserve International, Carotek Inc., IDEX Corporation, and Others.

By Type:

Antifoaming

Corrosion Inhibition

Demulsifying

Scale Inhibition

Others

By Application:

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Fertilizer

Chemical & Petrochemical

Water Supply & Water Treatment

Pharmaceutical

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

