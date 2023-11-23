An increase in the number of beauty clinics with enhanced infrastructure and an expanding network of dermatological clinics are the primary factors that may drive the expansion of the global chemical peel market during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global chemical peel market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 3,350.6 million by 2034. The market value is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,263.3 million in 2024. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% in the assessment period between 2024 and 2034.

Chemical peels are the traditional methods of skin rejuvenation and constitute a distinct category of therapies. They have a chemical, histological, toxicological, and clinical basis and are adaptable as well as efficient. Depending on the chemical employed and the application technique, the action of any peel penetrates the dermis either directly or indirectly and to varying depths.

The chemical peel market will expand during the forecast period due to the expansion of medical tourism. The demand for services such as facial aesthetics and chemical peels is being driven by several factors. These factors include the availability of affordable, high-quality treatments, the presence of highly competent & renowned surgeons, and improved medical infrastructure & doctors in emerging nations.

Growing awareness of skincare and aesthetics around the world is anticipated to propel the market. In every given region, women are more likely than males to experience acne, pigmentation, and wrinkle problems. Hence, they make up a significant portion of their clientele. Although women experience skin breakouts more frequently than men do, men generally experience severe skin outbreaks.

A handful of the factors propelling the market include rising disposable income and growing self-consciousness about one’s appearance. The market for cosmetic products was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the industry’s growth rate decreased. Due to labour shortages, cosmetic manufacturers were compelled to halt their production units, causing a disruption in the supply chain.

Key Takeaways from the Chemical Peel Market Study:

India is expected to develop at a promising CAGR of 3.4% throughout the projection period.

throughout the projection period. With a share of 88.2% in North America’s chemical peel business generated in 2023, the United States currently dominates the region.

in North America’s chemical peel business generated in 2023, the United States currently dominates the region. The United Kingdom’s chemical peel industry is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% in the evaluation period from 2024 to 2034.

in the evaluation period from 2024 to 2034. China’s chemical peel business is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% during the assessment period.

during the assessment period. Chemical peel demand in Japan is anticipated to rise at a steady CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. Superficial peels are expected to witness high growth at a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period.

in the forecast period. Glycolic peels, in terms of product, held a market share of 40.0% in 2023.

“Rising medical tourism, as well as the increasing new and innovative product launches, are set to propel sales of chemical peels across the globe,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Chemical Peel Market Competitive Landscape :

Manufacturers are turning to discreet and innovative chemical peels to meet consumer demands. Hence, brand promotion takes place on a parallel path. Several key players mainly rely on a mixture of organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations.

For instance,

In 2020, SkinCeuticals introduced its revolutionary Smart Trichloroacetic Acid (TCA) Peel System. It provides post-peel comfort to the consumer. It also includes a patented post-peel restorative masque.

SkinCeuticals introduced its revolutionary Smart Trichloroacetic Acid (TCA) Peel System. It provides post-peel comfort to the consumer. It also includes a patented post-peel restorative masque. In 2021, Sorella Apothecary launched its collection of four chemical peels to target different skin issues.

Sorella Apothecary launched its collection of four chemical peels to target different skin issues. In December 2020, an agreement was signed by L’ORÉAL to acquire Takami, a skincare company based in Japan.

an agreement was signed by L’ORÉAL to acquire Takami, a skincare company based in Japan. In January 2020, a strategic relationship between Verily and L’ORÉAL was announced to promote precision skin health.

Get More Valuable Insights into the Chemical Peel Market Study

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the chemical peel industry in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2019 to 2023 and projections for 2024 to 2034. The global chemical peel market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on by type (superficial peel, medium peel, and deep peel), product (beta peel, glycolic peel, lactic peel, pigment balancing peel, TCA peel, and resorcinol peel), indication (pigmentary disorders (lentigines, ephelides, melasma), inflammatory disorders (acne, rosacea), scars, chronoaging (superficial and medium-depth rhytides), and pre-cancerous lesions (actinic keratosis)), and end-user (ambulatory surgery center, hospitals, dermatology clinics, salon, and others), across seven key regions of the world.

IMAGE Skincare Lasermed, Merz Pharma Allergan Glytone La Roche-Posay Laboratory ObvieLine Hangzhou Techderm Biological Products Galderma Valeant Johnson and Johnson L’Oréal Teoxane Topix Pharmaceutical, Inc. Colgate-Palmolive. Co. Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA Pierre Fabre Dermo-Cosmetique USA, Inc. Teoxane SA Image International Manufacturing LLC.

Chemical Peel Market Outlook by Category

By Type:

Superficial Peel

Medium Peel

Deep Peel

By Product:

Beta Peel

Glycolic Peel

Lactic Peel

Pigment Balancing Peel

TCA Peel

Resorcinol Peel

By Indication:

Pigmentary Disorders Lentigines Ephelides Melasma

Inflammatory Disorders Acne Rosacea Scars

Chronoaging Superficial and Medium-depth Rhytides

Pre-cancerous Lesions Actinic Keratoses



By End-user:

Ambulatory Surgery Center

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Salon

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

