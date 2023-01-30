The Chemical Pulp Market Is Estimated To Grow At A Significant Speed Owing To Rising Consumption Of Paper In The Corporate And Educational Sectors

Rockville, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the latest data provided by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global chemical pulp market is estimated to reach US$ 19.5 billion by 2033-end, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2023 and 2033.

The global market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period owing to the growing popularity of tissue products and paperboard packaging. Chemical pulp is commonly used in the manufacturing of paper boards. Chemical pulp is applied at a significant rate in the production of nano cellulose. Further, specialty pulps are also used in the textile industry and help in the manufacturing of hygiene products.

Report Attributes Details Historical Data 2023 – 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 19.5 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 7.4 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global chemical pulp market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is valued at US$ 9.5 billion in the year 2023.

Sales of chemical pulp are estimated to reach a value of US$ 19.5 billion by the end of 2033.

Demand for chemical pulp in Germany is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

The market Canada is projected to progress at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2033.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global chemical pulp market are incorporating various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions to generate lucrative opportunities over the coming years.

For instance,

In September 2019, a 50% share of Shell Saudi Arabia (Refining) Limited was acquired by Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) in the SASREF joint venture. This step has been taken in Jubail Industrial City, which is in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Key Companies Profiled

AkzoNobel NV

BASF SE

Solvay SA

Buckman Laboratories International Inc.

Dow Chemical Co

Kemira Oyj

ERCO Worldwide

Nalco Holding Co

Winning Strategy

Segmentation of Chemical Pulp Industry Research

By Type : Brown Pulp White Pulp

By Application : Writing Paper Printing Paper Industrial & Technical Paper Offset Paper Packaging Paper Paper Boards Kraft Paper Others

: By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global chemical pulp market for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (brown pulp, white pulp) and application (writing paper, printing paper, industrial & technical paper, offset paper, packaging paper, paper boards, kraft paper, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin

