Chemical Society Reviews Journal Explores How OncoTEX’s Gold-Based Compounds Can Activate the Immune System to Fight Cancer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OncoTEX Inc., an oncology company developing first in class cancer therapeutics that are well-tolerated, MRI-detectable, and target drug-sensitive and drug-resistant solid tumors, today announced its submission in the peer-reviewed Chemical Society Reviews, exploring the novel gold compound platform technology AuraTEX, and how the human body’s immune system can destroy cancer cells.

The detailed report, Metal-based anticancer agents as immunogenic cell death inducers: the past, present, and future; penned by OncoTEX CEO, Dr. Jonathan F. Arambula, Prof. Jonathan Sessler from the University of Texas at Austin, and Dr. Jong Seung Kim from Korea University; highlights the evolution of current cancer therapeutics and how they have advanced to a stage where the human immune system can be recruited to fight tumors through the process of immunogenic cell death (ICD).

AuraTEX, a recently acquired gold-based technology and the latest addition to OncoTEX’s oncology platform TEX Core, has the ability to trigger a unique mechanism of immunogenic action. The agent is designed to attack cancer cells causing ICD, a process where dying cancer cells release a specific biomarker making tumors visible to the human immune system. This disruption starts a cascade to create killer T-cells that then attack and destroy the remaining cancer.

AuraTEX is the first gold-based agent capable of inducing ICD and was originally published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society in 2020. The 2020 report highlighted the release of key biomarkers and the ability to stimulate the immune system to prevent tumor establishment and growth in mice.

“AuraTEX has the potential to achieve remarkable advancements to the field of oncology and I am excited to lead the development of this novel gold compound. The new-age technology will join our comprehensive pipeline in the fight against cancer,” Dr. Arambula said.

“We are delighted to have our research represented in such a prestigious peer-reviewed publication where we discuss how well-designed metal complexes can participate in the unique mechanisms of immunogenic cell death. Designing these types of molecules that can recruit the human immune system to fight cancer is an endeavor, but it’s one we are committed to exploring for the advancements of cancer research. Our mission at OncoTEX is to save lives, and with AuraTEX, we are one step closer to making that mission a reality.”

Professor Jonathan Sessler added, “This report constitutes an area of tremendous opportunity,” he said. “Based on what we have learned to date, metal-containing drug candidates appear particularly promising in producing tumor immunogenicity. This has us excited about our own entry into the field, AuraTEX, and for its potential.”

About OncoTEX Inc.

OncoTEX Inc. is an oncology company developing the next class of cancer therapeutics. OncoTEX owns TEX Core, a novel oncology drug platform that enables the development of pharmaceuticals that are tumor localizing, exhibit low side effects, target both drug-sensitive and drug-resistant solid tumors, and are MRI-detectable. For more information visit oncotexinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, OncoTEX Inc.’s ability to develop and commercialize its product candidates originated from the TEX Core platform, realize commercial benefit from its partnerships and collaborations, and secure regulatory approvals, among others. Although OncoTEX Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. OncoTEX Inc. has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ”believes,” ”estimates,” ”anticipates,” ”expects,” ”plans,” ”projects,” ”intends,” ”potential,” ”may,” ”could,” ”might,” ”will,” ”should,” ”approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, included in the Company’s public filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

