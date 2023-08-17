The Chemical Testing Services Market is poised to experience a robust growth trajectory, with a projected CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 52.19 billion, having started at US$ 30.84 billion in 2023. Factors driving this growth include widespread industrial applications, educational institutions incorporating chemical testing for practical learning, and an increasing focus on research-based projects. Chemical testing services offer a range of benefits, from impurity detection and material evaluation to contamination source identification and regulatory compliance.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Chemical Testing Services Market size is anticipated to thrive at an average CAGR of 5.4% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to have a share of US$ 52.19 billion by 2033, while it is likely to be valued at US$ 30.84 billion in 2023.

A long range of industrial applications, higher involvement in research-based projects, and educational institutes implementing chemical testing operations for practical learning are supporting the higher adoption of chemical testing services.

Newer benefits like the detection of impurities and evaluation of new materials, including the identification of alloys, are expected to flourish the market growth. Also, the easy determination of contamination sources for elimination purposes through tracing foreign partials, stains, and degradation is helping many industries. These industries include inspection, crime research, and other purely chemical sectors.

Other than impurities and contamination spotting, these services are also used for the metal and material testing of their strength, grade, and corrosion-preventing capacity. Regulatory chemical testing also makes sure that the chemical products meet the regulatory health and safety requirements. Hence, the new food and beverage products are helping the market expansion.

Government-based research and approval centers are expected to garner market growth. Pharmaceutical brands also adopt these testing services on a large scale. As an active part of the drug testing and approval procedure, chemical testing is important in the final drug approval.

Download your Sample Report to stay ahead of the growth curve. Get key market details and stay informed about emerging trends! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4559

Key Points Covered in Chemical Testing Services Market Report:

The United States market leads the North American chemical testing services market in terms of market share in North America. The United States held a healthy market share of 35.9% in 2022. The factors attributed to the growth are the restoration of research facilities along with the launch of new food and beverage items. Government-based FDA approvals with higher standards and multiple-level testing are also gaining traction for the regional market during the forecast period. The German chemical testing services market held an average market share of 8.3% in 2022. The market growth is caused by new testing methods by government and industrial authorities conducting chemical tests for purity, quality, grade, and impurity. The Indian market thrives at a healthy CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to higher economic activities, production of drugs, and other medical-care products. The Chinese market strives at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2023 and 2033. Based on testing services, the chemical composition analysis segment held the leading market share of 21.7% in 2022. Based on end-use type, the consumer goods segment leads as it held a market share of 46.7% in 2022.

Customize Your Analysis: Select Specific Countries or Regions for Your Report and Enjoy Up to Savings of 30%: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-4559

Top 20 Players in Chemical Testing Services Market:

The key suppliers focus on different types of tests, catering to different types of applications. The competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel.

The key market players involved are:

Intertek Group Plc Bureau Veritas SGS SA TÜV NORD AG UL LLC SAI Global Limited Aspirata Auditing Testing And Certification (Pty) Ltd SCS Global Services TÜV Rheinland Group MISTRAS Group AsureQuality Limited Nippon Kaiji Kentei Kyokai Dekra SE Lloyd’s Register Group Services Limited Indocert ALS LIMITED ASTM International Exova Group plc BSI Group Eurofins Scientific

Recent Market Developments:

MISTRAS Group has introduced its chemical testing services, including component testing, 3D metrology, physical testing, material-based testing, quality assurance & control (QA/QC)

Nippon Kaiji Kentei Kyokai has introduced physical and chemical analysis before the approval procedures such as JIS, ISO, ASTM, and domestic laws.

Immerse yourself in the arcane knowledge of the Competition Analysis Dashboard. Purchase now and wield unparalleled insights into branding, promotional strategies, and more: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4559

Market Segmentation Covered are:

By Testing Service:

Chemical Composition Analysis

Chemical Trace Analysis

Chemicals Regulatory Compliance Testing

Contamination Detection and Analysis

Material Testing and Analysis

Elemental Analysis Certification

Others

By Sample Type:

Agrochemicals & Pesticides

Basic & Industrial Chemicals

Dyes & Detergents

Lubricants & Greases

Nanomaterial

Petrochemicals

Polymers & Plastics

Specialty Chemicals

By End Use:

Consumers Goods

Packaging & Paper

Toys

Cosmetics

Detergents & Cleaning Products

Hygiene Products

Food Material

Electrical and Electronic Products

Automotive

Environmental

Manufacturing

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Have a Look at the Related Reports of Chemicals & Materials Domain:

ASEAN Cosmetic Chemicals Market Share: According to FMI, the ASEAN Cosmetic Chemicals market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1768.0 Million in 2022 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Bleaching Chemicals Market Size: Bleaching chemicals are either chlorine or peroxide-based, and some of the commonly used bleaching chemicals are chlorine, chlorine dioxide sodium hypochlorite, hydrogen peroxide, sodium percarbonate, etc.

Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Trends: The global business is anticipated to witness a considerable CAGR of 4.0% during the period of 2022 and 2028.

Electronic Materials and Chemicals Market Outlook: According to FMI, this market is expected to expand from US$ 74,679 million in 2023 to US$ 1,28,776.8 million in 2033.

Refinery Process Chemicals Market Demand: The global refinery process chemicals market is expected to be valued at US$ 4.2 Billion in 2022 and reach nearly US$ 6.2 Billion in 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Photoresist Chemicals Market Growth: The overall demand for photoresist chemicals is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 4,537.2 Million by 2032.

Europe Fine Chemical Market Type: By reaching a valuation of US$ 53,714.2 million in 2032, the market is anticipated to exhibit moderate growth at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2032.

Mining Flotation Chemicals Market Analysis Forecast: The global mining flotation chemicals market is currently valued at US$ 11,885.5 million in 2023 and is anticipated to progress at a healthy CAGR of 5% to reach US$ 19,360.2 million by 2033.

Surface Disinfectant Chemicals Market Sale: FMI forecasts the revenue share of the surface disinfectant chemicals market to expand from US$ 3.9 billion in 2023 to US$ 5.8 billion by 2033.

Perfume Ingredient Chemicals Market Value: The global perfume ingredient chemicals market is estimated to reach US$ 12.4 billion by 2033 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com