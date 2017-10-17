Chemistree Engaged by Hydroselect

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chemistree Technology Inc. (CSE:CHM) (OTCQB:CHMJF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has been engaged by Hydroselect Holdings Ltd. of Surrey, BC to assist them with their social media marketing and brand development.

Hydroselect is a leading online supplier of hydroponic growing equipment, offering clients access to thousands of products including lighting, hydroponic equipment, nutrients and accessories from all the leading names in the industry. Hydroselect also provides a tremendous service by offering cutting edge educational videos on weekly basis to keep consumers informed and up to date on all topics across the growing landscape.

President Karl Kottmeier said, “I am happy to announce that Hydroselect has chosen Chemistree to assist them with social media marketing and brand development as they continue to grow their business in Canada and the United States. Chemistree has continued to expand its social media team and is actively looking to expand its physical presence in Washington to support its business in the Pacific Northwest.”

Chemistree also announces that it is in discussions with a major Oregon-based cannabis cultivator to potentially provide a comprehensive suite of marketing and branding services including social media marketing, physical product marketing and branding and graphic design creation and consulting. Graphic design work would be a new offering from Chemistree and the service is currently in its infancy at the company, having been requested repeatedly by existing and potential clients.

Chemistree is an exciting new company, focusing its efforts on social media, branding, licensing and marketing technology. In addition to marketing events, brands and any other activities in the cannabis industry, the company will continue to identify other avenues for growth for social media marketing services, as well as brand marketing, product marketing, and more general services like financing and corporate consulting. The Company believes the cannabis industry offers a tremendous opportunity for growth. The reason for this is simply that marketing of cannabis companies, their products as well as information about the industry itself is in its infancy. Initially, the Pacific Northwest is the Company’s main target geography, but this is expected to expand from British Columbia and Washington into Oregon, and eventually California.

