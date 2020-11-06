ChemoCentryx Announces Plenary Session at ACR Convergence 2020 to Highlight Findings of ADVOCATE Phase III Trial in ANCA-Associated Vasculitis

— Study Showed Treatment with Avacopan Achieved Statistical Superiority in Sustaining Remission at 52 Weeks and Greater Improvement in Renal Function Compared to the Prednisone Group —

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced that ACR Convergence 2020 — the virtual annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology — will feature a plenary session presentation today on the ADVOCATE Phase III trial results of the Company’s lead drug candidate avacopan, an orally administered complement 5a receptor inhibitor, in the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis. A New Drug Application (NDA) for avacopan in ANCA-associated vasculitis is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Effect on Renal Function of the Complement C5a Receptor Inhibitor Avacopan in

ANCA-Associated Vasculitis

Today, Friday, November 6, 2020 (Abstract: 0432) as part of Plenary Session I (0429–0433) from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET

Presented by Peter Merkel, M.D., MPH, from the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

The presentation will highlight the results from the randomized, double-blind Phase III ADVOCATE trial, which compared treatment with avacopan head-to-head with standard daily glucocorticoid (prednisone) therapy. The study showed that avacopan was as effective as prednisone therapy in bringing patients into remission by 26 weeks, and superior to prednisone for sustained remission after 52 weeks. In addition, the avacopan group had greater improvement in renal function compared to standard prednisone therapy.

As noted in the authors’ conclusion, “These findings suggest the potential for better long-term outcomes with avacopan for patients with renal disease than current standard of care treatment and provide intriguing insights into subclinical renal disease activity in ANCA-associated vasculitis.”

About ADVOCATE and ANCA-Associated Vasculitis

The ADVOCATE trial of avacopan was a global, randomized, double-blind, active-controlled, double-dummy Phase III trial of 331 patients with ANCA-associated vasculitis in 20 countries. Eligible study subjects were randomized to receive avacopan plus either rituximab or cyclophosphamide (followed by azathioprine/mycophenolate) or prednisone plus either rituximab or cyclophosphamide (followed by azathioprine/mycophenolate).

ANCA-associated vasculitis is a systemic disease in which over-activation of the complement pathway further activates neutrophils, leading to inflammation and destruction of small blood vessels. This results in organ damage and failure, with the kidney as the major target, and is fatal if not treated. Currently, treatment for ANCA-associated vasculitis consists of courses of non-specific immuno-suppressants (cyclophosphamide or rituximab), combined with the administration of daily glucocorticoids (steroids) for prolonged periods of time, which can be associated with significant clinical risk including death from infection.

About Avacopan

Avacopan is a first-in-class, orally-administered small molecule that employs a novel, highly targeted mode of action in the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis and other complement-driven autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By precisely blocking the receptor (the C5aR) for the pro-inflammatory complement system fragment known as C5a on destructive inflammatory cells such as blood neutrophils, avacopan arrests the ability of those cells to do damage in response to C5a activation, which is known to be the driver of ANCA-associated vasculitis. Current therapies for ANCA-associated vasculitis and other related illnesses typically include broad immunosuppression with daily doses of glucocorticoids (steroids) such as prednisone or methylprednisone, which can cause significant illness and even death. Avacopan therapy was designed to prevent these outcomes. Moreover, avacopan’s selective inhibition of only the C5aR leaves the beneficial C5a pathway through the C5L2 receptor functioning normally.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is evaluating a New Drug Application (NDA) for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis and has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of July 7, 2021.

ChemoCentryx is also developing avacopan for the treatment of patients with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted avacopan orphan drug designation for ANCA-associated vasculitis and C3G. The European Commission has granted orphan medicinal product designation for avacopan for the treatment of two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis: microscopic polyangiitis and granulomatosis with polyangiitis (formerly known as Wegener’s granulomatosis), as well as for C3G.

ChemoCentryx’s Kidney Health Alliance with Vifor Pharma provides Vifor Pharma with exclusive rights to commercialize avacopan in markets outside of the U.S.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company developing new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer. ChemoCentryx targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop and commercialize orally-administered therapies. ChemoCentryx’s lead drug candidate, avacopan (CCX168), successfully completed a pivotal Phase III trial in ANCA-associated vasculitis and a New Drug Application is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Avacopan is also in late stage clinical development for the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G).

ChemoCentryx also has early stage drug candidates that target chemoattractant receptors in other inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and in cancer.

