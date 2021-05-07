ChemoCentryx, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Breaking News
Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before July 6, 2021; click here to submit trade information

​LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) investors that acquired shares between November 26, 2019 and May 3, 2021. Investors have until July 6, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that ChemoCentryx made misleading and false statements to the market. ChemoCentryx designed the study of its Phase III ADVOCATE trial in a manner that created issues relating to the interpretability of trial data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan. This trial data presented serious safety concerns in relation to avacopan. These problems combined to form a deep concern in regard to the viability of ChemoCentryx’s New Drug Application for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis. Throughout the class period, ChemoCentryx’s public statements were false and materially misleading based on these facts. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about ChemoCentryx.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 6, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

