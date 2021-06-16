Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ChemoCentryx to Participate in the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovations Conference

ChemoCentryx to Participate in the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovations Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced that Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovations Conference on Wednesday, June 23 at 10:40 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.ChemoCentryx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for two weeks following the live presentation.

About ChemoCentryx
ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company developing new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer. ChemoCentryx targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop and commercialize orally-administered therapies. ChemoCentryx’s lead drug candidate, avacopan (CCX168), successfully completed a pivotal Phase III trial in ANCA-associated vasculitis and a New Drug Application is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Avacopan is also in late stage clinical development for the treatment of severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G).

ChemoCentryx also has early stage drug candidates that target chemoattractant receptors in other inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and in cancer.

Contacts:
Susan M. Kanaya
Executive Vice President,
Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
[email protected]

Media:
Stephanie Tomei
408.234.1279
[email protected]

Investors:
Lee Roth, Burns McClellan
212.213.0006
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.