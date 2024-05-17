TEL AVIV, Israel, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced upcoming scientific presentations at the Gordon Research Conference on Chemotactic Cytokines and at EASL 2024, the Annual Congress of the European Association for the Study of the Liver.
The presentations cover a range of topics, from new preclinical studies further elucidating the roles of the soluble protein target CCL24 and Chemomab’s CCL24 neutralizing antibody CM-101 in fibro-inflammatory disease, to novel translational research designed to support the ongoing clinical development of CM-101 for primary sclerosing cholangitis, a rare and often fatal fibrotic liver disease. The presentations will be made available and described in greater detail post embargo.
Gordon Research Conference: Chemotactic Cytokines – Portland, Maine, USA, June 2-7, 2024
|Date:
|June 2-7, 2024
|Format:
|Poster presentation: Attenuating liver fibrosis and inflammation: blocking CCL24 inhibits
|recruitment of hepatic stellate cells, monocytes and neutrophils and modulates hepatic
|stellate cell activation
|Presenter:
|Prof. Amnon Peled, Hadassah University Hospital; Faculty of Medicine, Hebrew University
|Information:
|2024 Chemotactic Cytokines Conference GRC
EASL Congress 2024 – Milan, Italy, June 5-8, 2024
|Date:
|June 6, 2024
|Time:
|8:30-18:00 CEST
|Format:
|Poster presentation: Ex-vivo translational assay of hepatic stellate cells using patient-
|derived serum characterizes the anti-fibrotic activity of CM-101
|Presenter:
|Revital Aricha, PhD, Vice President, Translational Science, Chemomab Therapeutics
|Session:
|Poster – Fibrosis/Stellate cell biology, Abstract #380
|Date:
|June 6, 2024
|Time:
|8:30-17:00 CEST
|Format:
|Poster presentation: Machine learning-driven identification of serum protein signature for
|primary sclerosing cholangitis and enhanced liver fibrosis score
|Presenter:
|Ilan Vaknin, PhD, Vice President, R&D, Chemomab Therapeutics
|Session:
|Immune-mediated and cholestatic: Experimental and pathophysiology, Abstract #1032
|Date:
|June 7, 2024
|Time:
|12:25-13:45 CEST
|Format:
|Poster Tour: Ex-vivo translational assay of hepatic stellate cells using patient-derived serum
|characterizes the anti-fibrotic activity of CM-101
|Presenter:
|Ilan Vaknin, PhD, Vice President, R&D, Chemomab Therapeutics
|Session:
|Fibrosis/Stellate Cell Biology Poster Tour, Abstract #380
|Location:
|Basic Science Track Hub
|Information:
|EASL Congress 2024
In addition, Chemomab Corporate Development will be in San Diego June 3-6, 2024, participating in the BIO International Convention’s One-on-One Partnering™ event. Registered attendees can click here to log in and schedule a meeting with Chemomab.
About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.
Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24 activity. In clinical and preclinical studies, CM-101 appears safe, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported positive results from three clinical trials of CM-101 in patients, including a Phase 2a liver fibrosis trial in NASH patients and an investigator-initiated study in patients with severe lung injury. A Phase 2 trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis has completed patient enrollment, with topline data expected midyear 2024. Chemomab’s CM-101 program for the treatment of systemic sclerosis is Phase 2-ready with an open U.S. IND. For more information about Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.
Contacts:
Media & Investors:
Chemomab Therapeutics
Barbara Lindheim
Consulting Vice President
Investor & Public Relations,
Strategic Communications
Phone: +1 917-355-9234
[email protected]
[email protected]
