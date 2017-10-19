Chemung Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2017 Net Income of $3.7 Million, or $0.76 per Share

ELMIRA, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chemung Financial Corporation (the “Corporation”) (Nasdaq:CHMG), the parent company of Chemung Canal Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $3.7 million, or $0.76 per share, for the third quarter of 2017, compared to $2.7 million, or $0.58 per share, for the third quarter of 2016.
Anders M. Tomson, Chemung Financial Corporation CEO, stated:
“Our continued focus on our customers and clients produced another quarter of strong results, recognizing solid growth in net interest income, earnings, loans, and deposits. To continue our growth in loans and deposits, we are excited to be opening a new branch in Schenectady, NY during the fourth quarter of 2017.”
Third Quarter Highlights1
- Loans, net of deferred fees, increased $88.5 million, or 7.4%
- Commercial loans increased $81.3 million, or 10.9%
- Deposits increased $80.7 million, or 5.5%
- Net interest income increased $1.8 million, or 13.2%
- Non-interest expense decreased $0.2 million, or 1.4%
- Dividends declared during the quarter were $0.26
Karl F. Krebs, Chemung Financial Corporation CFO, stated:
“Strong growth in high quality loans continues to drive interest income. Year-to-date 2017 interest income increased $2.6 million or 6.2%, over year-to-date 2016. Over the same period, we have reduced our non-interest expense by $2.4 million or 5.6%. Our continued focus on growth in high quality assets and strengthening financial performance has allowed us to improve our return on average assets 32%, from 0.57% to 0.75%, our efficiency ratio from 75.03% to 67.72%, and our return on average equity from 6.62% to 8.54%.”
A more detailed summary of financial performance follows.
1 Balance sheet comparisons are calculated for September 30, 2017 versus December 31, 2016. Income statement comparisons are calculated for the third quarter of 2017 versus third quarter of 2016.
3rd Quarter 2017 vs 3rd Quarter 2016
Net Interest Income:
Net interest income for the current quarter totaled $14.8 million compared with $13.0 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $1.8 million, or 13.2%. Interest and fees from loans increased $1.2 million and interest from investments, including interest-bearing deposits, increased $0.3 million while interest expense on borrowed funds and securities sold under agreements to repurchase decreased $0.2 million when compared to the same period in the prior year. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.68%, compared with 3.33% for the same period in the prior year. Average interest-earning assets increased $38.5 million compared to the same period in the prior year. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 28 basis points, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased nine basis points compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in the yield on interest-earning assets can be mostly attributed to a 43 basis point increase in the yield on investments due to the reinvestment of maturing securities into higher yielding mortgage-backed and municipal securities, along with an 18 basis point increase in the yield on loans due to payoffs of nonaccrual loans and an increase in PRIME and LIBOR. The decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities can be attributed to a 20 basis point decline in the cost of borrowings due to the maturity of one $10.0 million FHLB term advance (4.60% rate) in December 2016 and one $10.0 million repurchase agreement (4.54% rate) in March 2017.
Non-Interest Income:
Non-interest income for the current quarter was $5.2 million compared with $5.4 million for the same period in the prior year, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 4.9%. The decrease was due primarily to a $0.3 million decline in interchange revenue from debit card transactions.
Non-Interest Expense:
Non-interest expense for the current quarter was $13.3 million compared with $13.5 million for the same period in the prior year, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 1.4%. The decrease was due primarily to decreases of $0.6 million in pension and other employee benefits, offset by increases in salaries and wages, marketing and advertising, and other non-interest expense. The decrease in pension and other employee benefits can be mostly attributed to a $0.7 million decrease related to the freezing of accruals for the pension and post-retirement healthcare plans during the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase in salaries and wages can be attributed to annual merit increases, while the increase in marketing and advertising expenses can be mostly attributed to timing. The increase in other non-interest expense can be mostly attributed to an increase in non-loan charge-offs and other non-interest expenses.
3rd Quarter 2017 vs 2nd Quarter 2017
Net Interest Income:
Net interest income for the current quarter totaled $14.8 million compared with $14.0 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.8 million, or 5.8%. Interest and fees from loans increased $0.9 million while interest from interest-bearing deposits decreased $0.1 million when compared to the prior quarter. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.68%, compared with 3.47% for the prior quarter. Average interest-earning assets decreased $19.1 million compared to the prior quarter. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 21 basis points, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased one basis point compared to the prior quarter. The increase in the yield on interest-earning assets can be mostly attributed to a 15 basis point increase in the yield on investments due to the reinvestment of maturing securities into higher yielding municipal securities and interest-bearing deposits, along with a 16 basis point increase in the yield on loans due to payoffs of nonaccrual loans and an increase in PRIME and LIBOR.
Non-Interest Income:
Non-interest income for the current quarter was $5.2 million compared with $5.0 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.2 million, or 2.9%. The increase can be mostly attributed to an increase of $0.1 million in swap fee income.
Non-Interest Expense:
Non-interest expense for the current quarter was $13.3 million compared with $14.3 million for the prior quarter, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 7.4%. The decrease was due primarily to an increase in the legal reserve of $0.9 million during the second quarter, and decreases of $0.2 million in pension and other employee benefits, and $0.3 million in net occupancy and furniture and equipment expenses, offset by an increase of $0.1 million in marketing and advertising expense. The decrease in pension and other employee benefits can be mostly attributed to lower healthcare costs during the third quarter. The decrease in net occupancy and furniture and equipment expenses was due primarily to exit costs for the branch at 120 Genesee Street in Auburn, NY recognized in the second quarter of 2017. The increase in marketing and advertising expenses can be mostly attributed to timing.
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans totaled $14.0 million at September 30, 2017, or 1.09% of total loans, compared with $12.0 million at December 31, 2016, or 1.00% of total loans. The increase in non-performing loans at September 30, 2017 was primarily in the commercial mortgage segment and related to one large commercial loan, offset by decreases in the residential mortgage and consumer segments. Non-performing assets, which are comprised of non-performing loans and other real estate owned, were $14.2 million, or 0.82% of total assets, at September 30, 2017, compared with $12.4 million, or 0.75% of total assets, at December 31, 2016. As noted above, the increase in non-performing assets was primarily due to the commercial mortgage segment of the loan portfolio.
Management performs an ongoing assessment of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses based upon a number of factors including an analysis of historical loss factors, collateral evaluations, recent charge-off experience, credit quality of the loan portfolio, current economic conditions and loan growth. Based on this analysis, the provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2017 was $1.3 million, an increase of $0.2 million compared with the same period in the prior year. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2017 were $0.7 million, compared with $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2016.
The allowance for loan losses was $15.7 million as of September 30, 2017 and $14.3 million as of December 31, 2016. The allowance for loan losses was 111.88% of non-performing loans at September 30, 2017 compared with 118.35% at December 31, 2016. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.22% at September 30, 2017 compared with 1.19% at December 31, 2016.
Balance Sheet Activity
Assets totaled $1.732 billion at September 30, 2017 compared with $1.657 billion at December 31, 2016, an increase of $74.5 million, or 4.5%. The growth was due primarily to increases of $8.8 million in securities available for sale and $88.5 million in the loan portfolio, offset by a decrease of $17.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.
The increase in total loans can be mostly attributed to increases of $81.3 million in commercial loans and $8.5 million in consumer loans, offset by a $1.3 million decrease in residential mortgages. The increase in securities available for sale can be mostly attributed to additional purchases of municipal securities and SBA loan pools. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents can be attributed to an increase in securities available for sale and total loans, offset by an increase in deposits.
Deposits totaled $1.537 billion at September 30, 2017 compared with $1.456 billion at December 31, 2016, an increase of $80.7 million, or 5.5%. The growth was attributable to increases of $32.0 million in non-interest bearing demand deposits, $19.3 million in interest-bearing demand deposits, $37.8 million in money market accounts and $9.5 million in savings deposits. Partially offsetting the increases noted above was a decrease of $17.9 million in time deposits. The changes in money market accounts and demand deposits can be mostly attributed to new municipal clients, along with the seasonal inflow of deposits from existing municipal clients, and deposits of commercial clients.
Total equity was $154.3 million at September 30, 2017 compared with $143.7 million at December 31, 2016, an increase of $10.5 million, or 7.3%. The increase was primarily due to earnings of $9.6 million, a $0.5 million increase in additional paid in capital, a reduction of $0.7 million in treasury stock, and a decrease of $3.5 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss, mostly attributable to the increase in the fair market value of the securities portfolio, offset by $3.7 million in dividends declared during the year.
The total equity to total assets ratio was 8.91% at September 30, 2017 compared with 8.67% at December 31, 2016. The tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.62% at September 30, 2017 compared with 7.29% at December 31, 2016. Book value per share increased to $32.11 at September 30, 2017 from $30.07 at December 31, 2016. As of September 30, 2017, the Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under regulatory capital guidelines and the Corporation met capital requirements under regulatory guidelines.
Other Items
The market value of total assets under management or administration in our Wealth Management Group was $1.890 billion at September 30, 2017, including $345.0 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, compared to $1.721 billion at December 31, 2016, including $294.9 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, an increase of $169.3 million, or 9.8%.
About Chemung Financial Corporation
Chemung Financial Corporation is a $1.7 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 33 retail offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full service community bank with trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance, and Chemung Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance company based in the State of Nevada.
This press release may be found at: www.chemungcanal.com under Investor Relations.
|Chemung Financial Corporation
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|(in thousands)
|2017
|2017
|2017
|2016
|2016
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from financial institutions
|$
|34,572
|$
|26,684
|$
|26,275
|$
|28,205
|$
|35,345
|Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|21,806
|37,862
|99,410
|45,957
|100,159
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|56,378
|64,546
|125,685
|74,162
|135,504
|Trading assets, at fair value
|909
|877
|826
|774
|720
|Securities available for sale
|312,226
|324,293
|302,581
|303,402
|303,259
|Securities held to maturity
|3,865
|4,928
|3,721
|4,705
|4,504
|FHLB and FRB stocks, at cost
|3,497
|3,764
|3,597
|4,041
|4,491
|Total investment securities
|319,588
|332,985
|309,899
|312,148
|312,254
|Commercial
|826,554
|794,175
|780,687
|745,217
|759,675
|Mortgage
|197,210
|200,629
|198,020
|198,493
|197,665
|Consumer
|265,049
|257,843
|255,544
|256,580
|259,226
|Loans, net of deferred loan fees
|1,288,813
|1,252,647
|1,234,251
|1,200,290
|1,216,566
|Allowance for loan losses
|(15,694
|)
|(15,104
|)
|(14,960
|)
|(14,253
|)
|(15,325
|)
|Loans, net
|1,273,119
|1,237,543
|1,219,291
|1,186,037
|1,201,241
|Loans held for sale
|1,246
|386
|20
|412
|119
|Premises and equipment, net
|27,366
|27,836
|28,206
|28,923
|29,084
|Goodwill
|21,824
|21,824
|21,824
|21,824
|21,824
|Other intangible assets, net
|2,292
|2,506
|2,719
|2,945
|3,183
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|28,960
|30,069
|27,630
|29,954
|24,936
|Total assets
|$
|1,731,682
|$
|1,718,572
|$
|1,736,100
|$
|1,657,179
|$
|1,728,865
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|449,841
|$
|436,017
|$
|432,062
|$
|417,812
|$
|424,243
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|156,094
|144,239
|154,848
|136,826
|149,527
|Money market accounts
|586,795
|591,751
|597,547
|548,963
|579,211
|Savings deposits
|218,106
|220,227
|219,180
|208,636
|207,544
|Time deposits
|126,182
|132,803
|140,614
|144,106
|148,419
|Total deposits
|1,537,018
|1,525,037
|1,544,251
|1,456,343
|1,508,944
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|10,000
|11,937
|15,215
|27,606
|30,002
|FHLB advances and other debt
|13,577
|13,658
|13,736
|13,815
|23,893
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|16,810
|15,978
|14,641
|15,667
|21,214
|Total liabilities
|1,577,405
|1,566,610
|1,587,843
|1,513,431
|1,584,053
|Shareholders’ equity
|Common stock
|53
|53
|53
|53
|53
|Additional-paid-in capital
|46,089
|45,966
|45,901
|45,603
|45,724
|Retained earnings
|130,006
|127,585
|125,860
|124,111
|122,382
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(14,596
|)
|(14,670
|)
|(14,801
|)
|(15,265
|)
|(15,542
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
|(7,275
|)
|(6,972
|)
|(8,756
|)
|(10,754
|)
|(7,805
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|154,277
|151,962
|148,257
|143,748
|144,812
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|1,731,682
|$
|1,718,572
|$
|1,736,100
|$
|1,657,179
|$
|1,728,865
|Period-end shares outstanding
|4,804
|4,799
|4,794
|4,781
|4,768
|Chemung Financial Corporation
|Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|Percent
|September 30,
|Percent
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2017
|2016
|Change
|2017
|2016
|Change
|Interest and dividend income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|13,709
|$
|12,487
|9.8
|$
|39,025
|$
|37,054
|5.3
|Taxable securities
|1,369
|1,225
|11.8
|4,189
|3,943
|6.2
|Tax exempt securities
|322
|228
|41.2
|836
|722
|15.8
|Interest-bearing deposits
|97
|85
|14.1
|445
|180
|147.2
|Total interest and dividend income
|15,497
|14,025
|10.5
|44,495
|41,899
|6.2
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|545
|561
|(2.9
|)
|1,632
|1,607
|1.6
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|95
|214
|(55.6
|)
|383
|636
|(39.8
|)
|Borrowed funds
|94
|210
|(55.2
|)
|273
|623
|(56.2
|)
|Total interest expense
|734
|985
|(25.5
|)
|2,288
|2,866
|(20.2
|)
|Net interest income
|14,763
|13,040
|13.2
|42,207
|39,033
|8.1
|Provision for loan losses
|1,289
|1,050
|22.8
|2,750
|2,033
|35.3
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|13,474
|11,990
|12.4
|39,457
|37,000
|6.6
|Non-interest income:
|Wealth management group fee income
|2,147
|2,027
|5.9
|6,525
|6,240
|4.6
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|1,269
|1,361
|(6.8
|)
|3,678
|3,781
|(2.7
|)
|Interchange revenue from debit card transactions
|925
|1,203
|(23.1
|)
|2,809
|3,035
|(7.4
|)
|Net gains on securities transactions
|–
|75
|(100.0
|)
|12
|983
|(98.8
|)
|Net gains on sales of loans held for sale
|71
|115
|(38.3
|)
|193
|273
|(29.3
|)
|Net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned
|30
|10
|200.0
|38
|(6
|)
|N/M
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|17
|19
|(10.5
|)
|52
|55
|(5.5
|)
|Other
|707
|625
|13.1
|1,728
|1,891
|(8.6
|)
|Total non-interest income
|5,166
|5,435
|(4.9
|)
|15,035
|16,252
|(7.5
|)
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and wages
|5,480
|5,355
|2.3
|16,177
|15,720
|2.9
|Pension and other employee benefits
|992
|1,573
|(36.9
|)
|3,417
|4,894
|(30.2
|)
|Net occupancy
|1,476
|1,503
|(1.8
|)
|4,784
|5,287
|(9.5
|)
|Furniture and equipment
|657
|685
|(4.1
|)
|2,119
|2,286
|(7.3
|)
|Data processing
|1,667
|1,624
|2.6
|4,858
|5,058
|(4.0
|)
|Professional services
|452
|502
|(10.0
|)
|1,169
|1,418
|(17.6
|)
|Legal accruals and settlements
|–
|–
|N/M
|850
|1,200
|(29.2
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|214
|245
|(12.7
|)
|653
|748
|(12.7
|)
|Marketing and advertising
|213
|101
|110.9
|580
|648
|(10.5
|)
|Other real estate owned expense
|4
|41
|(90.2
|)
|35
|150
|(76.7
|)
|FDIC insurance
|312
|324
|(3.7
|)
|946
|895
|5.7
|Loan expense
|165
|162
|1.9
|447
|462
|(3.2
|)
|Other
|1,644
|1,356
|21.2
|4,618
|4,283
|7.8
|Total non-interest expense
|13,276
|13,471
|(1.4
|)
|40,653
|43,049
|(5.6
|)
|Income before income tax expense
|5,364
|3,954
|35.7
|13,839
|10,203
|35.6
|Income tax expense
|1,710
|1,209
|41.4
|4,250
|3,130
|35.8
|Net income
|$
|3,654
|$
|2,745
|33.1
|$
|9,589
|$
|7,073
|35.6
|Basic and diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.58
|$
|2.00
|$
|1.49
|Cash dividends declared per share
|0.26
|0.26
|0.78
|0.78
|Average basic and diluted shares outstanding
|4,802
|4,765
|4,796
|4,758
|N/M – Not meaningful
|Chemung Financial Corporation
|Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|As of or for the
|As of or for the Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|(in thousands, per share data)
|2017
|2017
|2017
|2016
|2016
|2017
|2016
|RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
|Interest income
|$
|15,497
|$
|14,684
|$
|14,314
|$
|14,269
|$
|14,025
|$
|44,495
|$
|41,899
|Interest expense
|734
|734
|820
|973
|985
|2,288
|2,866
|Net interest income
|14,763
|13,950
|13,494
|13,296
|13,040
|42,207
|39,033
|Provision for loan losses
|1,289
|421
|1,040
|404
|1,050
|2,750
|2,033
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|13,474
|13,529
|12,454
|12,892
|11,990
|39,457
|37,000
|Non-interest income
|5,166
|5,022
|4,847
|4,897
|5,435
|15,035
|16,252
|Non-interest expense
|13,276
|14,332
|13,045
|13,561
|13,471
|40,653
|43,049
|Income before income tax expense
|5,364
|4,219
|4,256
|4,228
|3,954
|13,839
|10,203
|Income tax expense
|1,710
|1,263
|1,277
|1,274
|1,209
|4,250
|3,130
|Net income
|$
|3,654
|$
|2,956
|$
|2,979
|$
|2,954
|$
|2,745
|$
|9,589
|$
|7,073
|Basic and diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.58
|$
|2.00
|$
|1.49
|Average basic and diluted shares outstanding
|4,802
|4,797
|4,790
|4,773
|4,765
|4,796
|4,758
|PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|Return on average assets
|0.85
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.57
|%
|Return on average equity
|9.46
|%
|7.90
|%
|8.24
|%
|8.20
|%
|7.55
|%
|8.54
|%
|6.62
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (a)
|11.24
|%
|9.43
|%
|9.90
|%
|9.92
|%
|9.14
|%
|10.21
|%
|8.05
|%
|Efficiency ratio (a) (b)
|64.83
|%
|69.28
|%
|69.25
|%
|72.63
|%
|71.28
|%
|67.72
|%
|75.03
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|3.09
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.18
|%
|3.20
|%
|3.18
|%
|3.47
|%
|Loans to deposits
|83.85
|%
|82.14
|%
|79.93
|%
|82.42
|%
|80.62
|%
|83.85
|%
|80.62
|%
|YIELDS / RATES – Fully Taxable Equivalent
|Yield on loans
|4.34
|%
|4.18
|%
|4.19
|%
|4.16
|%
|4.16
|%
|4.24
|%
|4.18
|%
|Yield on investments
|2.16
|%
|2.01
|%
|2.00
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.73
|%
|2.05
|%
|1.86
|%
|Yield on interest-earning assets
|3.86
|%
|3.65
|%
|3.66
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.58
|%
|3.72
|%
|3.63
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing deposits
|0.20
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.21
|%
|Cost of borrowings
|2.95
|%
|2.82
|%
|3.04
|%
|3.13
|%
|3.15
|%
|2.95
|%
|2.97
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|0.27
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.35
|%
|Interest rate spread
|3.59
|%
|3.39
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.22
|%
|3.22
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.28
|%
|Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent
|3.68
|%
|3.47
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.33
|%
|3.33
|%
|3.53
|%
|3.38
|%
|CAPITAL
|Total equity to total assets at end of period
|8.91
|%
|8.84
|%
|8.54
|%
|8.67
|%
|8.38
|%
|8.91
|%
|8.38
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets at end of period (a)
|7.62
|%
|7.53
|%
|7.23
|%
|7.29
|%
|7.03
|%
|7.62
|%
|7.03
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|32.11
|$
|31.67
|$
|30.93
|$
|30.07
|$
|30.37
|$
|32.11
|$
|30.37
|Tangible book value per share
|27.09
|26.60
|25.81
|24.89
|25.13
|27.09
|25.13
|Period-end market value per share
|47.10
|40.88
|39.50
|36.35
|28.99
|47.10
|28.99
|Dividends declared per share
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|0.78
|0.78
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|Loans and loans held for sale (c)
|$
|1,259,919
|$
|1,237,189
|$
|1,215,445
|$
|1,210,922
|$
|1,199,367
|$
|1,237,681
|$
|1,189,105
|Earning assets
|1,615,833
|1,634,955
|1,605,460
|1,607,287
|1,577,348
|1,618,788
|1,559,500
|Total assets
|1,707,111
|1,723,664
|1,694,199
|1,699,059
|1,674,492
|1,708,360
|1,656,313
|Deposits
|1,512,685
|1,532,819
|1,495,724
|1,483,348
|1,456,622
|1,513,804
|1,439,497
|Total equity
|153,244
|150,155
|146,642
|143,388
|144,631
|150,038
|142,745
|Tangible equity (a)
|129,024
|125,720
|121,988
|118,502
|119,504
|125,603
|117,372
|ASSET QUALITY
|Net charge-offs
|$
|699
|$
|277
|$
|333
|$
|1,476
|$
|393
|$
|1,309
|$
|968
|Non-performing loans (d)
|14,028
|15,208
|12,914
|12,043
|12,903
|14,028
|12,903
|Non-performing assets (e)
|14,216
|15,545
|13,251
|12,431
|13,270
|14,216
|13,270
|Allowance for loan losses
|15,694
|15,104
|14,960
|14,253
|15,325
|15,694
|15,325
|Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
|0.22
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.11
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|1.09
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.00
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.06
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.82
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.82
|%
|0.77
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.22
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.26
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
|111.88
|%
|99.32
|%
|115.84
|%
|118.35
|%
|118.77
|%
|111.88
|%
|118.77
|%
|(a) See the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
|(b) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense less amortization of intangible assets less legal reserve divided by the total of fully taxable equivalent net interest
|income plus non-interest income less net gains on securities transactions less gain from bargain purchase less gain on liquidation of trust preferred securities.
|(c) Loans and loans held for sale do not reflect the allowance for loan losses.
|(d) Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans only.
|(e) Non-performing assets include non-performing loans plus other real estate owned.
|Chemung Financial Corporation
|Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited)
|YTD – September 30, 2017
|YTD – September 30, 2016
|YTD – Sept. 30, 2017 vs. Sept. 30, 2016
|(in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield /
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield /
Rate
|Total
Change
|Due to
Volume
|Due to
Rate
|Earning assets:
|Commercial loans
|$
|780,120
|$
|25,425
|4.36
|%
|$
|727,824
|$
|23,617
|4.33
|%
|$
|1,808
|$
|1,649
|$
|159
|Mortgage loans
|199,625
|5,716
|3.83
|%
|196,799
|5,806
|3.94
|%
|(90
|)
|79
|(169
|)
|Consumer loans
|257,936
|8,082
|4.19
|%
|264,482
|7,784
|3.93
|%
|298
|(199
|)
|497
|Taxable securities
|273,124
|4,194
|2.05
|%
|277,346
|3,947
|1.90
|%
|247
|(61
|)
|308
|Tax-exempt securities
|51,016
|1,214
|3.18
|%
|45,824
|1,042
|3.04
|%
|172
|95
|77
|Interest-bearing deposits
|56,967
|445
|1.04
|%
|47,225
|180
|0.51
|%
|265
|44
|221
|Total earning assets
|1,618,788
|45,076
|3.72
|%
|1,559,500
|42,376
|3.63
|%
|2,700
|1,607
|1,093
|Non-earnings assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|25,456
|26,867
|Premises and equipment, net
|28,208
|29,696
|Other assets
|53,965
|51,564
|Allowance for loan losses
|(14,866
|)
|(14,592
|)
|AFS valuation allowance
|(3,191
|)
|3,278
|Total assets
|$
|1,708,360
|$
|1,656,313
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing checking
|$
|144,683
|$
|98
|0.09
|%
|$
|132,988
|$
|106
|0.11
|%
|$
|(8
|)
|$
|11
|$
|(19
|)
|Savings and money market
|802,700
|1,168
|0.19
|%
|743,808
|1,060
|0.19
|%
|108
|108
|–
|Time deposits
|136,359
|366
|0.36
|%
|160,352
|441
|0.37
|%
|(75
|)
|(63
|)
|(12
|)
|FHLB advances and repos
|29,760
|656
|2.95
|%
|56,605
|1,259
|2.97
|%
|(603
|)
|(595
|)
|(8
|)
|Total int.-bearing liabilities
|1,113,502
|2,288
|0.27
|%
|1,093,753
|2,866
|0.35
|%
|(578
|)
|(539
|)
|(39
|)
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|430,062
|402,349
|Other liabilities
|14,758
|17,466
|Total liabilities
|1,558,322
|1,513,568
|Shareholders’ equity
|150,038
|142,745
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|1,708,360
|$
|1,656,313
|Fully taxable equivalent net interest income
|42,788
|39,510
|$
|3,278
|$
|2,146
|$
|1,132
|Net interest rate spread (1)
|3.45
|%
|3.28
|%
|Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)
|3.53
|%
|3.38
|%
|Taxable equivalent adjustment
|(581
|)
|(477
|)
|Net interest income
|$
|42,207
|$
|39,033
|(1) Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
|(2) Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|Chemung Financial Corporation
|Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited)
|QTD – September 30, 2017
|QTD – September 30, 2016
|QTD – Sept. 30, 2017 vs. Sept. 30, 2016
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield /
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Yield /
Rate
|Total
Change
|Due to
Volume
|Due to
Rate
|Earning assets:
|Commercial loans
|$
|799,505
|$
|9,037
|4.48
|%
|$
|741,515
|$
|7,967
|4.27
|%
|$
|1,070
|$
|657
|$
|413
|Mortgage loans
|199,396
|1,963
|3.91
|%
|197,292
|1,950
|3.93
|%
|13
|22
|(9
|)
|Consumer loans
|261,018
|2,782
|4.23
|%
|260,559
|2,623
|4.00
|%
|159
|5
|154
|Taxable securities
|271,529
|1,371
|2.00
|%
|268,388
|1,225
|1.82
|%
|146
|15
|131
|Tax-exempt securities
|57,127
|467
|3.24
|%
|43,692
|329
|3.00
|%
|138
|110
|28
|Interest-bearing deposits
|27,258
|97
|1.41
|%
|65,902
|85
|0.51
|%
|12
|(72
|)
|84
|Total earning assets
|1,615,833
|15,717
|3.86
|%
|1,577,348
|14,179
|3.58
|%
|1,538
|737
|801
|Non-earnings assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|26,036
|27,420
|Premises and equipment, net
|27,774
|29,575
|Other assets
|53,944
|50,397
|Allowance for loan losses
|(15,179
|)
|(14,783
|)
|AFS valuation allowance
|(1,297
|)
|4,535
|Total assets
|$
|1,707,111
|$
|1,674,492
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing checking
|$
|138,364
|$
|32
|0.09
|%
|$
|122,030
|$
|27
|0.09
|%
|5
|5
|–
|Savings and money market
|801,580
|398
|0.20
|%
|769,855
|392
|0.20
|%
|6
|6
|–
|Time deposits
|130,445
|115
|0.35
|%
|154,618
|142
|0.37
|%
|(27
|)
|(20
|)
|(7
|)
|FHLB advances and repos
|25,405
|189
|2.95
|%
|53,619
|424
|3.15
|%
|(235
|)
|(210
|)
|(25
|)
|Total int.-bearing liabilities
|1,095,794
|734
|0.27
|%
|1,100,122
|985
|0.36
|%
|(251
|)
|(219
|)
|(32
|)
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|442,296
|410,119
|Other liabilities
|15,777
|19,620
|Total liabilities
|1,553,867
|1,529,861
|Shareholders’ equity
|153,244
|144,631
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|1,707,111
|$
|1,674,492
|Fully taxable equivalent net interest income
|14,983
|13,194
|$
|1,789
|$
|956
|$
|833
|Net interest rate spread (1)
|3.59
|%
|3.22
|%
|Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)
|3.68
|%
|3.33
|%
|Taxable equivalent adjustment
|(220
|)
|(154
|)
|Net interest income
|$
|14,763
|$
|13,040
|(1) Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
|(2) Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Chemung Financial Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
The Corporation prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP. See the Corporation’s unaudited consolidated balance sheets and statements of income contained within this press release. That presentation provides the reader with an understanding of the Corporation’s results that can be tracked consistently from period-to-period and enables a comparison of the Corporation’s performance with other companies’ GAAP financial statements.
In addition to analyzing the Corporation’s results on a reported basis, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, because it believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information to investors about the underlying operational performance and trends of the Corporation and, therefore, facilitate a comparison of the Corporation with the performance of its competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
The SEC has adopted Regulation G, which applies to all public disclosures, including earnings releases, made by registered companies that contain “non-GAAP financial measures.” Under Regulation G, companies making public disclosures containing non-GAAP financial measures must also disclose, along with each non-GAAP financial measure, certain additional information, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure and a statement of the Corporation’s reasons for utilizing the non-GAAP financial measure as part of its financial disclosures. The SEC has exempted from the definition of “non-GAAP financial measures” certain commonly used financial measures that are not based on GAAP. When these exempted measures are included in public disclosures, supplemental information is not required. The following measures used in this Report, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the SEC and may constitute “non-GAAP financial measures” within the meaning of the SEC’s new rules, although we are unable to state with certainty that the SEC would so regard them.
Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income, Net Interest Margin, and Efficiency Ratio
Net interest income is commonly presented on a tax-equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution’s net interest income, which is presented on a before-tax basis, is exempt from taxation (e.g., is received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added to the actual before-tax net interest income total. This adjustment is considered helpful in comparing one financial institution’s net interest income to that of other institutions or in analyzing any institution’s net interest income trend line over time, to correct any analytical distortion that might otherwise arise from the fact that financial institutions vary widely in the proportions of their portfolios that are invested in tax-exempt securities, and that even a single institution may significantly alter over time the proportion of its own portfolio that is invested in tax-exempt obligations. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of a second financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. For purposes of this measure as well, fully taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, as opposed to actual net interest income, again to provide a better basis of comparison from institution to institution and to better demonstrate a single institution’s performance over time. The Corporation follows these practices.
The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure which represents the Corporation’s ability to turn resources into revenue and is calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue (fully taxable equivalent net interest income and non-interest income), adjusted for one-time occurrences and amortization. This measure is meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.
|As of or for the
|As of or for the Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2017
|2017
|2017
|2016
|2016
|2017
|2016
|NET INTEREST MARGIN – FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT
|AND EFFICIENCY RATIO
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|14,763
|$
|13,950
|$
|13,494
|$
|13,296
|$
|13,040
|$
|42,207
|$
|39,033
|Fully taxable equivalent adjustment
|220
|192
|169
|154
|154
|581
|477
|Fully taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP)
|$
|14,983
|$
|14,142
|$
|13,663
|$
|13,450
|$
|13,194
|$
|42,788
|$
|39,510
|Non-interest income (GAAP)
|$
|5,166
|$
|5,022
|$
|4,847
|$
|4,897
|$
|5,435
|$
|15,035
|$
|16,252
|Less: net (gains) losses on security transactions
|–
|(12
|)
|–
|(4
|)
|(75
|)
|(12
|)
|(983
|)
|Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)
|$
|5,166
|$
|5,010
|$
|4,847
|$
|4,893
|$
|5,360
|$
|15,023
|$
|15,269
|Non-interest expense (GAAP)
|$
|13,276
|$
|14,332
|$
|13,045
|$
|13,561
|$
|13,471
|$
|40,653
|$
|43,049
|Less: amortization of intangible assets
|(214
|)
|(213
|)
|(226
|)
|(238
|)
|(245
|)
|(653
|)
|(748
|)
|Less: legal reserve
|–
|(850
|)
|–
|–
|–
|(850
|)
|(1,200
|)
|Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|13,062
|$
|13,269
|$
|12,819
|$
|13,323
|$
|13,226
|$
|39,150
|$
|41,101
|Average interest-earning assets (GAAP)
|$
|1,615,833
|$
|1,634,955
|$
|1,605,460
|$
|1,607,287
|$
|1,577,348
|$
|1,618,788
|$
|1,559,500
|Net interest margin – fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)
|3.68
|%
|3.47
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.33
|%
|3.33
|%
|3.53
|%
|3.38
|%
|Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|64.83
|%
|69.28
|%
|69.25
|%
|72.63
|%
|71.28
|%
|67.72
|%
|75.03
|%
Tangible Equity and Tangible Assets (Period-End)
Tangible equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are each non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity represents the Corporation’s stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible assets represents the Corporation’s total assets, less goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value per share represents the Corporation’s equity divided by common shares at period-end. These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s use of equity.
|As of or for the
|As of or for the Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|(in thousands, except per share and ratio data)
|2017
|2017
|2017
|2016
|2016
|2017
|2016
|TANGIBLE EQUITY AND TANGIBLE ASSETS
|(PERIOD END)
|Total shareholders’ equity (GAAP)
|$
|154,277
|$
|151,962
|$
|148,257
|$
|143,748
|$
|144,812
|$
|154,277
|$
|144,812
|Less: intangible assets
|(24,116
|)
|(24,330
|)
|(24,543
|)
|(24,769
|)
|(25,007
|)
|(24,116
|)
|(25,007
|)
|Tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|130,161
|$
|127,632
|$
|123,714
|$
|118,979
|$
|119,805
|$
|130,161
|$
|119,805
|Total assets (GAAP)
|$
|1,731,682
|$
|1,718,572
|$
|1,736,100
|$
|1,657,179
|$
|1,728,865
|$
|1,731,682
|$
|1,728,865
|Less: intangible assets
|(24,116
|)
|(24,330
|)
|(24,543
|)
|(24,769
|)
|(25,007
|)
|(24,116
|)
|(25,007
|)
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,707,566
|$
|1,694,242
|$
|1,711,557
|$
|1,632,410
|$
|1,703,858
|$
|1,707,566
|$
|1,703,858
|Total equity to total assets at end of period (GAAP)
|8.91
|%
|8.84
|%
|8.54
|%
|8.67
|%
|8.38
|%
|8.91
|%
|8.38
|%
|Book value per share (GAAP)
|$
|32.11
|$
|31.67
|$
|30.93
|$
|30.07
|$
|30.37
|$
|32.11
|$
|30.37
|Tangible equity to tangible assets at
|end of period (non-GAAP)
|7.62
|%
|7.53
|%
|7.23
|%
|7.29
|%
|7.03
|%
|7.62
|%
|7.03
|%
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|27.09
|$
|26.60
|$
|25.81
|$
|24.89
|$
|25.13
|$
|27.09
|$
|25.13
Tangible Equity (Average)
Average tangible equity and return on average tangible equity are each non-GAAP financial measures. Average tangible equity represents the Corporation’s average stockholders’ equity, less average goodwill and intangible assets for the period. Return on average tangible equity measures the Corporation’s earnings as a percentage of average tangible equity. These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s use of equity.
|As of or for the
|As of or for the Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|(in thousands, except ratio data)
|2017
|2017
|2017
|2016
|2016
|2017
|2016
|TANGIBLE EQUITY (AVERAGE)
|Total average shareholders’ equity (GAAP)
|$
|153,244
|$
|150,155
|$
|146,642
|$
|143,388
|$
|144,631
|$
|150,038
|$
|142,745
|Less: average intangible assets
|(24,220
|)
|(24,435
|)
|(24,654
|)
|(24,886
|)
|(25,127
|)
|(24,435
|)
|(25,373
|)
|Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|129,024
|$
|125,720
|$
|121,988
|$
|118,502
|$
|119,504
|$
|125,603
|$
|117,372
|Return on average equity (GAAP)
|9.46
|%
|7.90
|%
|8.24
|%
|8.20
|%
|7.55
|%
|8.54
|%
|6.62
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|11.24
|%
|9.43
|%
|9.90
|%
|9.92
|%
|9.14
|%
|10.21
|%
|8.05
|%
Adjustments for Certain Items of Income or Expense
In addition to disclosures of certain GAAP financial measures, including net income, EPS, ROA, and ROE, we may also provide comparative disclosures that adjust these GAAP financial measures for a particular period by removing from the calculation thereof the impact of certain transactions or other material items of income or expense occurring during the period, including certain nonrecurring items. The Corporation believes that the resulting non-GAAP financial measures may improve an understanding of its results of operations by separating out any such transactions or items that may have had a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the Corporation’s financial results during the particular period in question. In the Corporation’s presentation of any such non-GAAP (adjusted) financial measures not specifically discussed in the preceding paragraphs, the Corporation supplies the supplemental financial information and explanations required under Regulation G.
|As of or for the
|As of or for the Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|(in thousands, except per share and ratio data)
|2017
|2017
|2017
|2016
|2016
|2017
|2016
|NON-GAAP NET INCOME
|Reported net income (GAAP)
|$
|3,654
|$
|2,956
|$
|2,979
|$
|2,954
|$
|2,745
|$
|9,589
|$
|7,073
|Net (gains) losses on security transactions (net of tax)
|–
|(8
|)
|–
|(2
|)
|(47
|)
|(8
|)
|(612
|)
|Legal reserve
|–
|528
|–
|–
|–
|528
|747
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|3,654
|$
|3,476
|$
|2,979
|$
|2,952
|$
|2,698
|$
|10,109
|$
|7,208
|Average basic and diluted shares outstanding
|4,802
|4,797
|4,790
|4,773
|4,765
|4,796
|4,758
|Reported basic and diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.58
|$
|2.00
|$
|1.49
|Reported return on average assets (GAAP)
|0.85
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.57
|%
|Reported return on average equity (GAAP)
|9.46
|%
|7.90
|%
|8.24
|%
|8.20
|%
|7.55
|%
|8.54
|%
|6.62
|%
|Core basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.57
|$
|2.10
|$
|1.51
|Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|0.85
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.58
|%
|Core return on average equity (non-GAAP)
|9.46
|%
|9.29
|%
|8.24
|%
|8.19
|%
|7.42
|%
|9.01
|%
|6.75
|%
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Corporation intends its forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in this press release. All statements regarding the Corporation’s expected financial position and operating results, the Corporation’s business strategy, the Corporation’s financial plans, forecasted demographic and economic trends relating to the Corporation’s industry and similar matters are forward-looking statements. These statements can sometimes be identified by the Corporation’s use of forward-looking words such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” or “intend.” The Corporation cannot promise that its expectations in such forward-looking statements will turn out to be correct. The Corporation’s actual results could be materially different from expectations because of various factors, including changes in economic conditions or interest rates, credit risk, difficulties in managing the Corporation’s growth, competition, changes in law or the regulatory environment, including the Dodd-Frank Act, and changes in general business and economic trends. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Corporation’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K. These filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, on the Corporation’s website at http://www.chemungcanal.com or upon request from the Corporate Secretary at (607) 737-3746. Except as otherwise required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
For further information contact:
Karl F. Krebs, EVP and CFO
[email protected]
Phone: 607-737-3714
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Penn Virginia Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call - October 19, 2017
- Enerflex to Announce Third Quarter 2017 Results on November 9, 2017 - October 19, 2017
- Chemung Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2017 Net Income of $3.7 Million, or $0.76 per Share - October 19, 2017