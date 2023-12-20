Chertoff Capital advised Godspeed Capital in the formation of Crimson Phoenix Godspeed Capital Management LP, a lower middle market defense & government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm, announced the formation of Crimson Phoenix, a data and intelligence solutions platform designed to support critical mission requirements of the U.S. Intelligence Community and U.S. Special Operations Command. Chertoff Capital, LLC, the investment banking subsidiary of The Chertoff Group, served as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Godspeed.

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Godspeed Capital Management LP (“Godspeed”), a lower middle market defense & government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm, announced the formation of Crimson Phoenix (“the Company”), a data and intelligence solutions platform designed to support critical mission requirements of the U.S. Intelligence Community and U.S. Special Operations Command.

Chertoff Capital, LLC, the investment banking subsidiary of The Chertoff Group, served as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Godspeed.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Headquartered in the National Capital Region with over 400 employees, Crimson Phoenix is uniquely positioned to provide its customers with differentiated digital and data-enabled solutions designed to support overseas missions. More than 90% of Crimson Phoenix’s technically advanced workforce is cleared at the TS/SCI level. The Company maintains a diverse portfolio of work including several prime unrestricted contracts with long term revenue visibility and strong past performance.

Chertoff Capital President Jason Kaufman said, “The formation of Crimson Phoenix as a private equity platform marks a significant milestone for Godspeed, showcasing its commitment to delivering market-leading national security solutions for the U.S. Intelligence Community and U.S. Special Operations Command. We are proud to have served as the trusted advisor to Godspeed on the formation of its latest platform, and we look forward to seeing the success that Crimson Phoenix will deliver to its national security customers.”

Chertoff Capital Principal Ryan Hoffman said, “Crimson Phoenix is a premier provider of digital, data, and intelligence analysis to the national security community. The Company is uniquely positioned to support the data-driven intelligence requirements of its intelligence and special operations customers. As the latest platform company in the Godspeed portfolio, we look forward to supporting Crimson Phoenix’s continued growth and market expansion.”

Godspeed Partner Nat Fogg said, “As we pursued the Crimson Phoenix platform strategy, we sought an advisor who could provide holistic support, both as an investment banking advisor and as an industry subject matter expert. Chertoff Capital leveraged its long track record of advising intelligence community focused companies as well as its deep roster of industry experts to provide valued support in both our evaluation of Crimson Phoenix and our overall buy and build strategy.”

About Chertoff Capital

Chertoff Capital is the investment banking subsidiary of The Chertoff Group, a specialized advisory firm that helps organizations achieve their business and security objectives in a complex risk environment. As an industry leading investment bank serving high growth, mission-focused companies in the defense technology, government services and cybersecurity markets, Chertoff Capital provides clients with a highly differentiated advisory offering that brings together transaction expertise and unparalleled business strategy insights. Chertoff Capital professionals have advised on well over 100 transactions over the last 20 years. Chertoff Capital is an SEC registered broker dealer and a member of FINRA.

About Crimson Phoenix

Crimson Phoenix is a leading digital, data, and intelligence analysis and solutions platform designed to support the critical mission requirements of the U.S. Intelligence Community and U.S. Special Operations Command. Headquartered in the DC/Virginia area, Crimson Phoenix offers a differentiated suite of mission-critical capabilities and solutions in artificial intelligence & machine learning, cybersecurity, digital and data enablement, software development, and intelligence targeting and analysis.

About Godspeed Capital Management

Godspeed Capital is a lower middle-market defense & government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm investing alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA, Godspeed Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, and special situations.

Attachment

Chertoff Capital advised Godspeed Capital in the formation of Crimson Phoenix

CONTACT: Ellen Murray Chertoff Capital 703-835-5550 ellen.murray@chertoffgroup.com