Judge tells Alice Wood she may never be released for killing her partner Ryan Watson in May 2022A philosophy student who “lost her temper” and ran over her fiance with her car has been found guilty of his murder.Alice Wood, 23, used her Ford Fiesta as a weapon when she hit partner Ryan Watson, 24, near the home they shared in Rode Heath, Cheshire, on 6 May last year. Continue reading…

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.