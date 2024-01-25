Now Uniquely Positioned to Offer an All-patient Solution.

Winston-Salem, NC, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Winston-Salem, NC – CHESS Health Solutions, a pioneering force in value-based healthcare, is proud to announce its expansion into the Medicaid services market in North Carolina. This strategic move is set to significantly enhance the value-based healthcare landscape, offering transformative solutions to healthcare providers and Medicaid beneficiaries alike.

In an era where healthcare needs are evolving, CHESS is stepping up to meet the challenge by extending its services to the Medicaid sector. By aligning with Emtiro Health to purchase intellectual property and license information technology, CHESS is moving forward with an all-patient solution. This expansion is not just a growth strategy but a commitment to ensuring that all North Carolinians have access to top-tier healthcare services, irrespective of their payer type.

“At CHESS, our goal is to be an all-patient solution provider” said Yates Lennon, MD, President of CHESS Health Solutions. “This expansion reinforces our commitment to ensuring that every North Carolinian, regardless of their payer type, has access to high-quality healthcare services.”

CHESS introduces two revolutionary engagement models in this sector: the Medicaid Clinically Integrated Network (CIN) and a comprehensive Services model. The latter encompasses platform licensing and Care Management (CM) delegation, designed to streamline healthcare delivery, and optimize patient outcomes.

“With over 10 years of expertise in value-based care, CHESS is uniquely positioned to guide providers in delivering customized, value-based care solutions to Medicaid beneficiaries” said Josh Vire, Vice President of Value-based Operations. “Starting in North Carolina, but with plans for a much broader reach, our approach simplifies the complexities of value-based care payment models, ensuring a seamless integration into providers’ existing systems.”

This new suite of offerings includes:

HITRUST certified population health platform that includes Quality and Care Management dashboards providing actionable insights, advanced risk stratification tools, including a Social Vulnerability Index, comprehensive assessments covering physical, behavioral, and social needs, and access to a wide range of searchable community resources.

AMH Tier 3 care management.

Efficient coordination of clinical and social care needs.

Enhanced care protocols and local support to improve clinical workflows.

PHP liaison and roster management services to reduce administrative burdens for providers.

This expansion is poised to create a ripple effect across North Carolina’s healthcare system, bringing a higher standard of care to Medicaid beneficiaries and supporting healthcare providers with innovative tools and services.

CHESS Health Solutions invites healthcare providers, industry experts, and Medicaid Managed Care Organizations to engage with us as we embark on this journey to transform Medicaid services in North Carolina. Together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of those who need it most.

CHESS Health Solutions is a physician-led company that collaborates with providers and health systems to transform care delivery from a fee-for-service model to value-based care. CHESS imparts a greater understanding of patient populations and offers high-quality services that not only address the needs of the sickest and most impacted, but also align with an organization’s clinical and financial goals. Through sustained clinical innovation, contract negotiation experience, and high-touch care, CHESS is committed to success in quality improvement, cost reduction, and most important, better patient outcomes. Visit chesshealthsolutions.com for more information.

