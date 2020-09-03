Chesterbrook Academy® Preschool Coming to Loudoun Station in 2021

Leading Education Provider for Preschool-Age Children to Open in Newest Phase of Loudoun County’s Only Metro-Connected Neighborhood

RESTON, Va., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock”), today announced that Chesterbrook Academy has leased space for a new preschool at Loudoun Station in Ashburn, Va. Chesterbrook Academy Preschool is currently under construction and will occupy 21,100 square feet of ground-level retail space adjacent to the entrance to Metro’s commuter parking garage at 22115 Gramercy Park Drive. The Chesterbrook Academy Preschool at Loudoun Station is expected to open in early 2021.

With 16 other preschool locations currently serving the Northern Virginia market, Chesterbrook Academy is an established name in early childhood education in the region. Chesterbrook Academy Preschools provide a high-caliber, developmentally appropriate education in a safe and nurturing environment, as well as frequent communications to keep parents involved and informed.

“Comstock is pleased to welcome Chesterbrook Academy Preschool to Loudoun Station,” said Timothy J. Steffan, EVP/Asset Management, Leasing and Development for Comstock. “We worked collaboratively with Chesterbrook’s real estate team to secure this location for their newest learning center in an extremely convenient and visible location for both metro commuters and residents of Loudoun Station.”

“We are excited to become a part of the Loudoun Station community with our newest Chesterbrook Academy Preschool location in the Northern Virginia market,” said Charles Barr, President of Preschool Operations for Spring Education Group, the parent company of Chesterbrook Academy. “We look forward to serving the families who live or work in and around Loudoun Station with a convenient, high-quality early childhood education program for their children.”

About Chesterbrook Academy Preschool

Chesterbrook Academy Preschool at Loudoun Station in Ashburn, Va., is part of Spring Education Group, a multi-school network providing superior private school education from infant care through high school. Chesterbrook Academy provides a well-rounded curriculum, caring and skilled teachers, and a commitment to parent communication. For more information, please visit www.ChesterbrookAcademy.com .

About Loudoun Station

Loudoun Station represents Loudoun County’s only Metro-connected development. Loudoun Station has more than 1 million square feet of mixed-use development completed, including almost 700 apartment residences, approximately 150,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment venues that includes the 11-screen AMC – Loudoun Station theatre, 50,000 square feet of Class-A office, and a 1,500+ space commuter parking garage. Approximately 1.5 million square feet of additional transit-oriented and mixed-use development is planned for the Loudoun Station neighborhood. Located adjacent to Metro’s Ashburn Station on the Silver Line, Loudoun Station represents Loudoun County’s beginning transformation into a transit connected community with direct rail connectivity to Dulles International Airport, Reston, Tysons Corner and downtown Washington, DC.

For more information about Loudoun Station, visit www.LoudounStation.com.

