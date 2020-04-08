CHF Solutions Convene Physicians to Discuss Cardio-Pulmonary-Renal Management of COVID-19 Patients

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced the company will host an interactive, clinician-led webinar to discuss cardio-pulmonary-renal management in real-world COVID-19 patients. Dr. Daniel J. Goldstein, Professor & Vice Chairman, Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Montefiore Medical Center, New York will moderate the online discussion on Friday, April 10 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Clinicians will present COVID-19 Case Studies in a grand rounds format and discuss:

Complex fluid balance and fluid overload management

Strategies for managing cardio-pulmonary status and hemodynamic state

Managing the continuum of acute kidney injury (AKI) through end-stage renal disease (ESRD)

Current strategies for treating ARDS, minimizing ventilation time and the role of prone positioning

Staffing and resource challenges

Lessons learned

Webinar Details

Moderator: Daniel J. Goldstein, MD, FACS, FACC, Montefiore Medical Center, New York City, NY

Physicians Presenting Patient Case Studies:

Maria DeVita, MD, FACP, FASN, Nephrologist, The Lenox Hill Hospital, New York City, NY

Mehdi Oloomi, MD, Intensivist, The Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City, NY

Giovanni Piovesana, MD, Cardio-Thoracic Surgeon, Phoebe Putney Hospital, Albany, GA

“As providers look for real-world evidence to improve outcomes for critically-ill patients with COVID-19, it’s important that we convene and speed access to communication from the front lines of care,” said Daniel J. Goldstein, MD, FACS, FACC, of Montefiore Medical Center. “One of the many clinical challenges we are facing is to look at what we are learning about cardio-pulmonary-renal management and this group of experienced physicians can share what they are observing in their patients.”

“Our dedication to helping treat patients during this pandemic continues to drive the decision we are making,” said John Erb, CEO of CHF Solutions. “We have been hearing from distinguished physicians that our ultrafiltration therapy has aided in the treatment of patients with COVID-19. Our hope is that sharing these patient case studies from treating physicians will equip other providers with information that will help them provide the best possible care during this unprecedented time.”

Register to participate in this informative webinar by following this link: https://bit.ly/3b31kM5 .

For those unable to attend the webinar, an audio archive of the webcast will be available at http://ir.chf-solutions.com/ events within 48 hours of the event.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload with its novel ultrafiltration therapy system. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements about the treatment of patients infected with the coronavirus COVID-19. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our ability to execute on our commercial strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: CONTACTS INVESTORS: Claudia Napal Drayton Chief Financial Officer, CHF Solutions, Inc. 952-345-4205 [email protected] MEDIA: Jessica Stebing Health+Commerce 260-336-6202 [email protected]