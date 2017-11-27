Breaking News
Home / Top News / CHF Solutions, Inc. Announces Closing of $18.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering

CHF Solutions, Inc. Announces Closing of $18.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 11 mins ago

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) announced today the closing of an underwritten public offering of Series F convertible preferred stock, together with warrants, for gross proceeds of $18.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by CHF Solutions.

The offering was comprised of Series F preferred stock, convertible into shares of the company’s common stock at a conversion price of $4.50 per share.  Each share of Series F preferred stock was accompanied by a Series 1 warrant, which expires on the first anniversary of its issuance, to purchase 223 shares of the company’s common stock at an exercise price of $4.50 per share, and a Series 2 warrant, which expires on the seventh anniversary of its issuance, to purchase 223 shares of the company’s common stock at an exercise price of $4.50 per share.  The Series F preferred stock and the warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., a subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE MKT:LTS), acted as sole book-running manager in connection with the offering.

A total of 18,000 shares of Series F preferred stock convertible into approximately 4 million shares of common stock, and warrants to purchase approximately 8 million shares of common stock were issued in the offering.

The securities were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-221010), which was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 21, 2017 and an additional registration statement filed pursuant to Rule 462(b), which became effective when filed.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. A final prospectus relating to this offering was filed by CHF Solutions with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus can be obtained at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Prospectus Department, 277 Park Avenue, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10172, by calling (212) 409-2000.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) is a medical device company focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system for Aquapheresis® therapy. The Aquadex FlexFlow system, is indicated for temporary (up to eight hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended (longer than 8 hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, under physician prescription, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies. The company’s objective is to improve the quality of life for patients with heart failure and related conditions. CHF Solutions is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market since February 2012.

For further information, please contact:

Claudia Napal Drayton                                                Investor Relations
Chief Financial Officer                                                CHF Solutions, Inc.
CHF Solutions, Inc.                                                     [email protected]
T: +1-952-345-4205

-or-

Bret Shapiro
CORE IR
516 222 2560
[email protected]
www.coreir.com

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.