CHF Solutions Ships Aquadex Product to COVID-19 Specialty Center in Minnesota

May 01, 2020

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced that it has shipped Aquadex product to a specialty care center designated for the most severe COVID-19 patients in Minnesota.

“We continue to receive positive feedback from physicians and medical staff who are using Aquadex therapy to treat patients affected with COVID-19 throughout the country,” said John Erb, CEO of CHF Solutions. “With these first shipments within Minneapolis-St. Paul, we are pleased that the Aquadex therapy is being used to help patients in our own community.”

Several hospitals across the country have included a simplified ultrafiltration system, such as Aquadex therapy, into their treatment protocol for fluid management for COVID-19 patients, especially when dialysis equipment and staff are limited. This simple, flexible and smart system allows for a 4:1 patient to nurse ratio, versus a 1:1 ratio required by dialysis equipment. This means that the nurse does not have to remain by the bedside for the entire treatment, thereby preserving vital staff and equipment for patients that do require dialysis.

A recent publication on fluid stewardship in critically ill patients with COVID-19 from Baylor University Medical Center, published April 16, 2020, identifies isolated ultrafiltration is an “optimal strategy that primarily focuses on fluid extraction and optimization of volume status” while loop diuretic use in critically ill patients with positive fluid balance was associated with prolonged mechanical ventilation. In addition, it states “portable ultrafiltration devices could prove particularly helpful, in that their extremely small extracorporeal volume will help avoid a potential adverse hemodynamic impact in the critically ill. Moreover, the predictability of the fluid extraction will make it more likely to achieve the precise goal for the de-escalation process.”1

About CHF Solutions
CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload with its novel ultrafiltration therapy system. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow™ system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System 
The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the use of the Aquadex system to treat patients affected with COVID-19. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our ability to execute on our commercial strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1. Amir Kazory, Claudio Ronco & Peter A. McCullough (2020): “SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and intravascular volume management strategies in the critically ill”, Baylor University Medical Center Proceedings, DOI: 10.1080/08998280.2020.1754700.

