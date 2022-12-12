Angie Truesdale to depart in early 2023

Boston, MA, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Centering Healthcare Institute (CHI) today announced that longtime CEO Angie Truesdale will step down in early 2023. She took over from CHI’s founder, Sharon Schindler Rising, in 2015 and has led the organization through a period of significant growth and success. Truesdale informed the CHI board of her intention to depart over the summer and succession planning is actively underway. The Board of Directors of CHI is in the process of selecting an Executive Search Firm that will affirm our commitment to improving health, transforming care, and disrupting inequitable systems through the Centering group model.

“The CHI board of directors is grateful for Angie’s leadership, her commitment to our mission, and dedication to CHI, its employees, the Centering community and our partners. She is leaving behind a strong organization and an even stronger legacy,” said Andrea L. Darby-Stewart MD, Chair, CHI Board of Directors. “Angie’s vision to expand access to Centering in the communities most impacted by disparities in birth and early childhood outcomes has led to widespread adoption of the model within the U.S. healthcare safety net.”

Under Angie’s leadership, the organization created and delivered on a number of key strategic initiatives that resulted in the following CHI accomplishments:

Expansion to more than 600 Centering sites, pre pandemic, with nearly 90,000 families reached annually

New alternative payment models incentivizing Centering adoption in NJ, OH, and MD

Partnerships with healthcare payers to expand Centering access in Medicaid throughout the nation

More than $30 million in philanthropic support

Pivots to virtual application of the Centering model

Investments in aligning the CenteringParenting model with brain development science and the AAP’s Bright Futures curriculum

Creation of the CenteringHealthcare framework to expand the model to other patient populations, including chronic disease management

Expansion of organizational capacity to include business development, public policy, development/partnerships and medical coding support

Quadrupled the staff size, adding rich diversity of lived experience at every level of the organization

Committed to a journey toward equity, inclusion and belonging, both in Centering model delivery and in organizational experience

Modernization and investments in service delivery and client support

“Working alongside the immensely talented CHI staff and stakeholder community to scale access to the Centering model has been a great privilege,” said Angie Truesdale, outgoing CEO. “I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together and the impact the model has had on hundreds of thousands of families over the past 8 years. I am confident in CHI’s leadership and its capability to lead the organization into the next chapter of growth.”

Angie is well-respected in the industry, being named by Time Magazine to its first annual list of 50 most influential people in health care in 2018.

CHI is a national non-profit organization with a mission to improve health, transform care and disrupt inequitable systems through the Centering group model. Centering combines health assessment, interactive learning and community building to help support positive health behaviors and drive better health outcomes. CenteringPregnancy® and CenteringParenting® provide the highest quality of care to families from pregnancy through early childhood. The CenteringHealthcare® methodology can be applied to other health conditions including groups for diabetes, opioid recovery, chronic pain and other patient populations.

