Chiasma Reinforces Commitment to People with Acromegaly and Advocacy Organizations on Acromegaly Awareness Day

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) today recognizes Acromegaly Awareness Day, which is observed every year on November 1, and reiterates its commitment to people with acromegaly and the patient advocacy groups in their ongoing efforts to increase awareness of acromegaly and support the unique needs of people living with acromegaly.

Chiasma will also host a Facebook Live event on Sunday, November 1 at 4:00pm ET titled, “5 Tips to Achieve Effective Communications with Healthcare Teams.” This live event will be moderated by Jill Sisco, president of Acromegaly Community. Jill will be joined by Chris Yedinak, DNP, FNP-BC, MN, RN, grad DipEd., assistant professor, Department of Neurological Surgery at N.W. Pituitary Center, Oregon Health & Sciences University in Portland Oregon, and Elaine, a patient living with acromegaly. The public is encouraged to watch and use the hashtag #AskAboutAcromegaly to show their support. The event will be accessible via the link: https://www.facebook.com/MYCAPSSA

“We are proud to continue our unwavering commitment to people with acromegaly and advocacy groups working to help raise awareness of the significant burdens that patients and their families bear each day,” said Raj Kannan, chief executive officer of Chiasma. “This Acromegaly Awareness Day, we reflect on the years of research and innovation that have made it possible for Chiasma to offer a new oral therapeutic option for patients in the United States. At the same time, we are continuing our development work with the goal of making this novel oral therapy available to acromegaly patients worldwide.”

About Acromegaly
Acromegaly typically develops when a benign tumor of the pituitary gland produces too much growth hormone, ultimately leading to significant health problems. Common features of acromegaly are facial changes, intense headaches, joint pain, impaired vision and enlargement of the hands, feet, tongue and internal organs. Serious health conditions associated with the progression of acromegaly include type 2 diabetes, hypertension, respiratory disorders and cardiac and cerebrovascular disease. Chiasma estimates that approximately 8,000 adult acromegaly patients are chronically treated with somatostatin analog injections in the United States.

About Chiasma
Chiasma is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oral therapies to improve the lives of patients who face challenges associated with their existing treatments for rare and serious chronic diseases. Employing its Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE®) technology platform, Chiasma seeks to develop oral medications that are currently available only as injections. On June 26, 2020, Chiasma received FDA approval of MYCAPSSA for long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide. MYCAPSSA, the first and only oral somatostatin analog approved by the FDA, is available for commercial sale. Chiasma is headquartered in Needham, MA with a wholly owned subsidiary in Israel. MYCAPSSA, TPE and CHIASMA are registered trademarks of Chiasma. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.chiasma.com.

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications:
Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
617-430-7577
[email protected]

Media Relations:
Patrick Bursey
LifeSci Communications
646-876-4932
[email protected]

