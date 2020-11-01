Breaking News
CHICAGO AREA AUTHOR INDUCTED INTO SALES HALL OF FAME

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Evanston, Illinois, Nov. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — David J.P. Fisher, nine-time author, president of RockStar Consulting, and professional speaker was recently inducted into the Sales Hall of Fame at Badger Maps. A dedicated advocate and supporter of small businesses owners and entrepreneurs, he was recognized for his thought leadership in the sales field and his contributions to advancing the skills of professionals around the world.

David founded RockStar Consulting in 2006 to provide sales training and business coaching services for business owners and entrepreneurs. Over the past 15 years, he has continued to assist for his clients as the world of sales and business has rapidly evolved. He has become well-known for his concept of the Sales Sherpa™ Path, which harnesses the new digital tools available to professionals and the power of traditional human-to-human conversation.

“Digital technology has created access for everyone to grow their businesses, whether they are a running a one-person start-up or a global household brand. My goal is to show people how to use our virtual world to create stronger relationships. I want us to connect with each other in business, not just become a series of transactions,” said David.

Steven Benson, CEO of Badger Maps, shared, “The Sales Hall of Fame honors the most distinguished sales professionals who have inspired thousands with their insights and intellectual influence and recognizes these true innovators in the field of sales while encouraging future generations to take after them.”

David is the author of the best-selling series of books on professional networking: Networking in the 21st Century: Why Your Network Sucks and What to Do About It. His most recent book is Hyper-Connected Selling. He contributes regularly to digital publications in the sales field such as Forbes, LinkedIn Sales Solutions, Hubspot, and Salesforce. He speaks to audiences around the globe (virtually right now with the pandemic) about driving business through relationships.

About David J.P. Fisher: David J.P. Fisher (also known as D. Fish) is a speaker, coach, and author of 9 books, including the best-selling Hyper-Connected Selling and Networking in the 21st Century: Why Your Network Sucks and What to Do About It. David helps salespeople, business owners, and entrepreneurs understand the Sales Sherpa™ Path, where social media, networking, and traditional sales skills are the key to providing value and staying relevant. For more information, call 773) 490-5367 or email [email protected]

About Badger Maps: Badger Maps is a route planning app designed specifically for field salespeople. It allows sales reps to automatically plan, route, and maximize their time in the field by cutting down driving time by 20%. It’s the all-in-one tool for outside sales.

