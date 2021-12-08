Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Chicago Atlantic Prices Initial Public Offering

Chicago Atlantic Prices Initial Public Offering

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

CHICAGO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (“Chicago Atlantic”), a commercial real estate finance company, announced today that it has priced its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share.

Chicago Atlantic’s common stock is expected to begin trading on The NASDAQ Global Market on December 8, 2021 under the symbol “REFI.” The offering is expected to close on or about December 10, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Chicago Atlantic has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price.

Chicago Atlantic anticipates total gross proceeds of approximately $100 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. Chicago Atlantic intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to make investments in accordance with its investment objective and strategies and for general corporate purposes.

JMP Securities LLC, Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. Lake Street Capital Markets LLC and East West Markets, LLC are acting as co-managers for this offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on December 7, 2021. Offers of these securities are made only by means of the prospectus. The SEC has not approved or disapproved these securities or passed upon the adequacy of the prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of Chicago Atlantic before investing. The prospectus, dated December 7, 2021, contains this and other information about Chicago Atlantic and should be read carefully before investing.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the registration statement, copies of which may be obtained from: JMP Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 600 Montgomery Street, Suite 1100, San Francisco, CA 94111, or by email at syndicate@jmpsecurities.com; Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 1055 Thomas Jefferson Street, NW, Suite 303, Washington, DC 20007, or by email at syndicate@compasspointllc.com; and, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, or by email at equityprospectus@opco.com.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (“Chicago Atlantic”) is a commercial real estate finance company that invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a REIT under Section 856 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Chicago Atlantic is managed by Chicago Atlantic REIT Manager, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Chicago Atlantic, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “may,” “continue,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “targets,” “projects,” “outlook,” “potential,” “predicts” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Chicago Atlantic’s control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Chicago Atlantic’s filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which Chicago Atlantic makes them. Neither Chicago Atlantic nor the underwriters undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

Andreas Bodmeier
312-809-7002
ir@chicagoatlantic.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.