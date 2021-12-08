Chicago Atlantic Prices Initial Public Offering

CHICAGO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (“Chicago Atlantic”), a commercial real estate finance company, announced today that it has priced its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share.

Chicago Atlantic’s common stock is expected to begin trading on The NASDAQ Global Market on December 8, 2021 under the symbol “REFI.” The offering is expected to close on or about December 10, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Chicago Atlantic has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price.

Chicago Atlantic anticipates total gross proceeds of approximately $100 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. Chicago Atlantic intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to make investments in accordance with its investment objective and strategies and for general corporate purposes.

JMP Securities LLC, Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. Lake Street Capital Markets LLC and East West Markets, LLC are acting as co-managers for this offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective on December 7, 2021. Offers of these securities are made only by means of the prospectus. The SEC has not approved or disapproved these securities or passed upon the adequacy of the prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of Chicago Atlantic before investing. The prospectus, dated December 7, 2021, contains this and other information about Chicago Atlantic and should be read carefully before investing.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the registration statement, copies of which may be obtained from: JMP Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 600 Montgomery Street, Suite 1100, San Francisco, CA 94111, or by email at syndicate@jmpsecurities.com; Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 1055 Thomas Jefferson Street, NW, Suite 303, Washington, DC 20007, or by email at syndicate@compasspointllc.com; and, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, or by email at equityprospectus@opco.com.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (“Chicago Atlantic”) is a commercial real estate finance company that invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a REIT under Section 856 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Chicago Atlantic is managed by Chicago Atlantic REIT Manager, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Chicago Atlantic, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “may,” “continue,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “targets,” “projects,” “outlook,” “potential,” “predicts” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Chicago Atlantic’s control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Chicago Atlantic’s filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which Chicago Atlantic makes them. Neither Chicago Atlantic nor the underwriters undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

