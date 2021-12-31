Breaking News
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend

CHICAGO, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (“REFI” or “the Company”), a leading institutional lender to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 of $0.26 per outstanding share of common stock, payable on January 14, 2022 to the common stockholders of record on December 31, 2021. After paying the quarterly dividend, the Board of Directors believes that the Company will have distributed 100% of distributable earnings for the year ending December 31, 2021.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that trades on NASDAQ under the symbol REFI and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments in the cannabis space and is actively investing across the value chain. The Company’s senior management team has over 100 years of combined experience in real estate credit, direct lending, real estate acquisitions and development, investment advice, risk management and consulting. The Company’s website is available at https://investors.refi.reit/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to REFI that are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to management. These statements include statements about the Revolving Loan, including the intended use of proceeds therefrom, the anticipated reduction of interest expense and the timing of the closing of the Revolving Loan. When used in this press release, words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “intend,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “plan,” “target,” “predict,” “project,” “seek” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
ir@chicagoatlantic.com
(312) 809-7002

