Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend

CHICAGO, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (“REFI” or “the Company”), a leading institutional lender to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 of $0.26 per outstanding share of common stock, payable on January 14, 2022 to the common stockholders of record on December 31, 2021. After paying the quarterly dividend, the Board of Directors believes that the Company will have distributed 100% of distributable earnings for the year ending December 31, 2021.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that trades on NASDAQ under the symbol REFI and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments in the cannabis space and is actively investing across the value chain. The Company’s senior management team has over 100 years of combined experience in real estate credit, direct lending, real estate acquisitions and development, investment advice, risk management and consulting. The Company’s website is available at https://investors.refi.reit/.

