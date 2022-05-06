Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

CHICAGO, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) (“Chicago Atlantic” or the “Company”), a commercial real estate finance company, announced details for the release of its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The Company plans to issue its earnings release before the market opens on Thursday, May 12, 2022, and will host a conference call and live audio webcast, both open for the general public to hear, later that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (866) 374-5140 (international callers: (404) 374-5140). The conference PIN is 32070938#.

The live audio webcast of the Company’s quarterly conference call will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.refi.reit. The online replay will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call and archived for one year.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States. Chicago Atlantic intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a REIT under Section 856 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and is managed by Chicago Atlantic REIT Manager, LLC.

For REFI investor relations please contact:
Tripp Sullivan
SCR Partners
(615) 942-7077
IR@REFI.reit 

For REFI media relations please contact:
Annie Graf
KCSA Strategic Communications
(786) 390-2644
PR@REFI.reit

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.