Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

CHICAGO, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) (“Chicago Atlantic” or the “Company”), a commercial real estate finance company, announced details for the release of its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The Company plans to issue its earnings release before the market opens on Thursday, May 12, 2022, and will host a conference call and live audio webcast, both open for the general public to hear, later that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (866) 374-5140 (international callers: (404) 374-5140). The conference PIN is 32070938#.

The live audio webcast of the Company’s quarterly conference call will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.refi.reit. The online replay will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call and archived for one year.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States. Chicago Atlantic intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a REIT under Section 856 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and is managed by Chicago Atlantic REIT Manager, LLC.

For REFI investor relations please contact:

Tripp Sullivan

SCR Partners

(615) 942-7077

IR@REFI.reit

For REFI media relations please contact:

Annie Graf

KCSA Strategic Communications

(786) 390-2644

PR@REFI.reit