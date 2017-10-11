Breaking News
Chicago-Based Countryside Bank Helps First-Time Home Buyers Save for Down Payment With New High Yield Savings Plan

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chicago-area residents seeking to buy a new condo, townhome or single family home will have a little extra help this fall from Countryside Bank. The bank is launching a First-Time Home Buyers Savings Plan specifically designed to help people achieve their goals of homeownership. In addition to offering personal bankers that will listen and help create a customized savings plan around specific needs, Countryside Bank is also offering those participating in the First-Time Home Buyers Program an account that yields an unheard of Annual Percentage Yield of 5.00%.

The high yield rate offers interest on savings well above the current national average of 1.41% APY for a CD account, according to Bankrate.com, making it the perfect plan for people to attain their dream of owning their own home.

“We are dedicated to offering banking that helps build your best life. We understand that buying a first home can seem daunting, or even unattainable, and the biggest obstacle for people is often saving for a down payment, so we custom-tailored a plan to make it easier,” said John Wheeler, President and CEO of Countryside Bank. “Our motto is ‘It’s Grow Time’ and we truly are committed to putting our customers on the fast track to reach their goals, including home ownership.”

While there are no hidden fees or agendas with this plan, customers must have a Countryside Bank Grow Checking account and also be a First-Time Home Buyer as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in order to qualify. This means the program is available to individuals who have had no ownership in a principal residence during the past three years (including with a spouse). Individuals who have only owned with a former spouse while married are also eligible.

Countryside Bank offers five convenient locations including Countryside, Burbank, Darien, Homer Glen and Chicago. For more information on the First-Time Home Buyers Program, please visit www.countrysidebank.com or call 708.485.9358.

About Countryside Bank:
Originally known as State Bank of Countryside, Countryside Bank was founded in 1975 by Jack Wheeler, who believed in building personal relationships and being an active part of the community. Continuing to embrace his legacy is his son, John Wheeler, President/CEO of the Bank.  He continues the 40 plus year tradition of building relationships and offering products & services to help you build a better life. Banking with Countryside Bank means banking with people who want to help you build your best life…it’s grow time! For more information, visit www.countrysidebank.com.

