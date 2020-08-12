Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Chicago-Based Verit Advisors® Completes ESOP Transaction for Tecolote Research

Chicago-Based Verit Advisors® Completes ESOP Transaction for Tecolote Research

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Chicago, IL, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verit Advisors®, a Chicago-based investment banking firm, was engaged by Tecolote Research to structure their partial ESOP to 100% ESOP transaction. Verit provided expertise in ESOP structuring, valuation and debt capital markets. Tecolote Research is based in Santa Barbara, CA and provides decision support, program management, project controls, and software solutions.

James Takayesu, President/CEO of Tecolote Research noted “The Verit Advisor Team professionally quarterbacked our transaction to a successful on-time completion despite the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Verit’s detailed analyses facilitated communication among all parties and brought value added support to the Tecolote Board of Directors and the selling shareholders by ensuring a full understanding of alternatives and business impacts throughout the process.  A clear discriminator for the Verit Team was the quality of the “A-Team” brought to the table by Mary Josephs and Jake Cravens.”  

Verit Advisors’ team, led by Jake Cravens, Principal, added “A significant amount of time, effort, and care was spent on ensuring that the final transaction structure would balance the interests of the employee owners and the sellers and continue to support a sustainable employee ownership structure. The transition to being 100% ESOP-owned was a great extension of Tecolote’s core values and its commitment to employee success.”

About Verit Advisors®

Verit Advisors unites sophisticated investment banking capabilities with a client centric boutique, fluent in ESOPs, debt capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and valuation services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as Verit strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009.  Josephs and her team are considered to be one of the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives.

About Tecolote Research

Tecolote began as a two-person company operating out of a small office in Santa Barbara and has grown to over 650 people with over 25 locations nationwide. Tecolote has been in business over 47 years providing professional services focused on cost/schedule research, analysis, decision support, data analytics, and software development.  Repeat clients represent 90 percent of their business, and they maintain longstanding support relationships with organizations throughout the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and other Federal Government Agencies.

CONTACT: Pat Eichten
Verit Advisors, LLC
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.