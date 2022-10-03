Chicago Legends Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s Team Up to Create the Ultimate Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza

Exclusively Available for a Limited Time on TastesofChicago.com, the Unique Collaboration Marries Lou Malnati’s Award-winning Deep Dish Pizza and Portillo’s Homemade Italian Beef to Create a Mouthwatering Must-Have for the Season

Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Deep Dish Pizza Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza is available with either Portillo’s homemade sweet peppers or its hot giardiniera and each nine-inch deep dish pizza is made from scratch by Lou Malnati’s, then flash frozen to preserve its hot-out-of-the-oven freshness before it’s shipped directly to your doorstep, ready to bake and enjoy whenever you want it. For more information on this limited time offering or to place an order, please visit TastesOfChicago.com.

Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Deep Dish Pizza Now available for shipping nationwide only through Tastes of Chicago, the new Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza features Lou Malnati’s flaky, buttery pizza crust, vine ripened plum tomatoes and Wisconsin cheese, topped with Portillo’s slow-roasted, thin-sliced Italian Beef. For more information on this limited time offering or to place an order, please visit TastesOfChicago.com.

Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Deep Dish Pizza Lou Malnati’s has teamed up with fellow Windy-City giant, Portillo’s, to create the most iconically Chicago, yet universally delicious pizza ever to hit your home oven: the Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza. For more information on this limited time offering or to place an order, please visit TastesOfChicago.com.

CHICAGO, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lou Malnati’s – the cherished Chicago pizza brand known for its buttery-crust deep-dish pizza – has teamed up with fellow Windy-City giant, Portillo’s – the famed fast-casual restaurant known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites – to create the most iconically Chicago, yet universally delicious pizza ever to hit your home oven: the Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza. Whether you are a fan of Lou’s, Portillo’s or just have an appetite for greatness, this one-of-a-kind mash-up from two of Chicago’s most beloved brands is a culinary masterpiece that will have you shouting, “Now, dat is one delicious deep dish.”

Now available for shipping nationwide only through Tastes of Chicago, the new Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza features Lou Malnati’s flaky, buttery pizza crust, vine ripened plum tomatoes and Wisconsin cheese, topped with Portillo’s slow-roasted, thin-sliced Italian Beef. Available with either Portillo’s homemade sweet peppers or its hot giardiniera, each nine-inch deep dish pizza is made from scratch by Lou Malnati’s, then flash frozen to preserve its hot-out-of-the-oven freshness before it’s shipped directly to your doorstep, ready to bake and enjoy whenever you want it. With more than 100 years of combined culinary history between the two Windy City staples, it simply doesn’t get more Chicago or more delicious than this.

“For more than 50 years, Lou Malnati’s has been serving up the very best deep dish pizzas Chicago has to offer, handmade from scratch using the finest and freshest ingredients. The only way we knew to top ourselves was to top our pizzas with the famous flavors of Portillo’s,” said Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati’s. “Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s are taking two Chicago signatures to the next level with this inspired collaboration.”

“As two of the most iconic Chicago brands, we’re proud for Portillo’s to partner with Lou’s to bring this craveable Italian Beef Deep Dish pizza to life,” said Michael Osanloo, Portillo’s President & CEO. “It combines flavorful homemade signatures from both brands, resulting in pure Chicago deliciousness. When we tasted the Italian Beef Deep Dish for the first time, we knew we had created something special. We can’t wait for our fans and fans of all-things Chicago across the country to taste it for themselves.”

The Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza with sweet peppers or hot giardiniera is available exclusively for online ordering and shipping nationwide via Tastes of Chicago. Pizzas are available to ship in packs of two, four or six, or in combination with other Portillo’s offerings. For more information on this limited time offering or to place an order, please visit TastesOfChicago.com.

ABOUT TASTES OF CHICAGO

Established in 1997 by Lou Malnati’s, the most legendary family name in Chicago deep dish pizza, Tastes of Chicago curates Chicago’s best food offerings from restaurateurs and brands and delivers them nationwide through its website. Spanning famous food categories such as Deep Dish Pizza, Hot Dogs, Italian Beef, Seafood & Pasta, Steaks, BBQ, Desserts, Gourmet Popcorn and more, Tastes of Chicago delivers hometown heroes like Lou Malnati’s, Portillo’s, Eli’s Cheesecake and Garrett Popcorn Shops, as well as rising local favorites like Brown Sugar Bakery and Wow Bao. With curated packages and subscriptions to suit any palate and budget, Tastes of Chicago brings the Windy City’s rich history, proud culture and iconic eats directly to your doorstep. The perfect gift for your favorite foodie, Chicago lover, client or yourself, Tastes of Chicago allows everyone to conveniently create a special moment at home that only the best Chicago food can offer. For more information, visit https://www.tastesofchicago.com/.

ABOUT LOU MALNATI’S

Considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is a family-owned company famous for deep dish pizza and staying true to the original Chicago-style pizza recipe. The company stresses consistency in quality, service, and food, offered in a unique environment by a staff that is committed to one another, the customer, and the community. Lou Malnati’s is passionate about pizza, people and proud to support the local communities they serve one deep dish at a time. There are more than 75 locations in the Chicagoland area, Arizona, Indiana and Wisconsin. A member of the Malnati family has been running the business since it started in 1971. The Malnati’s signature deep dish is made from a secret family recipe that has been handed down through four generations. The Passion Runs Deep. For the latest dish, visit https://www.loumalnatis.com/.

ABOUT PORTILLO’S

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s has grown to include more than 70 restaurants across 9 states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Portillo’s ships food to all 50 states via Portillos.com. Portillo’s Home Kitchen is the company’s fast-growing catering business.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2791c74d-84aa-425f-a1c8-a45f2d84f586

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b22a157-27a4-4df5-907d-7c4f05f55098

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa599c81-743a-48b6-b4d7-367e8428f7f7

Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s

portillospr@icrinc.com