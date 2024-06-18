Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced the creation of a reparations task force and agenda aimed at addressing historical injustices against Black people in the United States while citing systemic racism and other polices he said have harmed people of color.
The task force will develop a definition and framework for reparations, which would be delivered in the form of improvements in housing, education, jobs, and criminal justice. The group will also conduct a study to catalog polici
