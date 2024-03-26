The City of Chicago will return five parks to the public this week after using them to temporarily house illegal immigrants – a move that had irked many residents.
The office of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said, beginning this Saturday, the city will “decompress” temporary shelters from five park district facilities. Once all immigrants are transitioned to another shelter, the city’s Park District will begin the process of restoring the parks for the public to use.
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Chicago mayor says city returning park to the public after using them to house illegal immigrants - March 25, 2024
- Imprisoned ex-Ohio Speaker Householder indicted on 10 new charges, one of which bars him from public office - March 25, 2024
- Planned aluminum smelter will permanently employ 1,000 in rural Kentucky, governor says - March 25, 2024