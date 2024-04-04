Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson urged President Biden on Thursday to grant work permits to nearly 500,000 illegal migrants living in the state. Johnson also said the city, which has roughly 2.7 million people, can “conservatively” welcome another 400,000 to 700,000 illegal migrants.

“We need the president to extend the same economic opportunities long term for our undocumented brothers and sisters, so they can build a better life here in the city of Chicago or wherever

