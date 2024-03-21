A lawmaker in Chicago is accusing Mayor Brandon Johnson’s ongoing migrant shelter evictions of adding to the city’s homeless count as Democrat-led cities around the U.S. are facing increasing financial strain from dealing with an influx of new arrivals.
Chicago began evicting migrants from shelters on Sunday as a 60-day stay limit came into effect, with Johnson arguing the city’s “limited resources cannot meet the full scale of need.” The mayor’s office said 34 of Chicago’
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- GOP senator unveils findings on female athlete ‘helplessness’ in transgender sports fight - March 21, 2024
- Trump aims to level playing field in fundraising battle with Biden as GOP billionaires come to the rescue - March 21, 2024
- Chicago migrant evictions will add to homelessness, lawmaker says, as Democrat-led cities scale back aid - March 21, 2024