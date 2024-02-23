The Chicago Board of Education voted on Thursday to end its contract with Chicago police and remove uniformed officers from the city’s schools.
The vote came at the end of a nearly eight-hour school board meeting in which teachers, students and elected city officials spoke.
The battle on whether to keep the uniformed police officers in the 39 city schools where they continue to patrol, out of 634 schools, has been going on since police were assigned to protect the schools in 199
