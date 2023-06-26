LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — What are the biggest mental health challenges facing Black people? What is mental wellness and how do you achieve it? How do you overcome the stigma of seeking mental health services? Why is it important to talk to a counselor who is culturally sensitive?

These and other key questions will be answered in a ground-breaking new podcast series, “You Are Not Alone: Your Guide to Mental Wellness,” presented by KJLH-Radio Free 102.3 FM Los Angeles and produced by The Chicago School.

The podcast series features six episodes on the biggest mental health challenges facing Black communities. Each podcast provides important information about mental health and wellness, while normalizing conversations about the psychological and behavioral issues affecting these communities.

Hosted by KJLH’s award-winning anchorwoman Tammie Mac, each episode highlights mental and behavioral health experts connected to The Chicago School, including faculty members as well as graduates.

“Each 20-minute episode drills down on a key aspect of mental health and wellness, such as youth suicide, cultural sensitivity, the Superwoman syndrome, and stigmas around seeking help for anxiety, depression and other psychological conditions,” said Dr. Michele Nealon, Psy.D., President of The Chicago School. “With the help of professors, counselors, and organizational development experts, we provide listeners with new insights into how to improve their wellness and live satisfying lives.”

All six episodes of “You Are Not Alone” are available now https://www.thechicagoschool.edu/insight/not-alone-pod/

About The Chicago School

Integrating theory with hands-on experience, The Chicago School provides education rooted in a commitment to innovation, service, and community for thousands of diverse students across the United States and globally. Founded in 1979, the nonprofit, regionally accredited university now features campuses in iconic locations across the country (Chicago, Southern California, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Dallas) and online. To spark positive change in the world where it matters most, The Chicago School has continued to expand its educational offerings beyond the field of psychology to offer more than 30 degrees and certificates in the professional fields of health services, education, counseling, business, and more. Through its engaged professional model of education, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and an extensive network of domestic and international professional partnerships, The Chicago School’s students receive real-world training opportunities that reflect their future careers. The Chicago School is proud to be a part of TCS Education System, a nonprofit, integrated system of colleges and universities that works collaboratively to advance student success and community impact. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

Contact:

Vivien Hao

(323) 893-4743

vhao@thechicagoschool.edu