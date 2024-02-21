The city of Chicago filed a sprawling lawsuit against six of the world’s largest oil and gas companies and a leading energy industry association, accusing them of deceiving consumers in the city about the “climate dangers” posed by fossil fuels.

In its nearly 200-page complaint filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County late Tuesday, Chicago listed BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Phillips 66, Shell and the American Petroleum Institute (API) as defendants. The

