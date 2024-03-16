Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson plans to start evicting waves of illegal immigrants from the city’s shelter system this weekend as his 60-day rule kicks in.
The policy, which has drawn sharp criticism from progressive lawmakers, has already been delayed several times since November due to the cold weather, but Johnson said Friday that 35 migrants will be told to leave on Saturday with around 5,600 expected to be booted out on a staggered basis over the coming weeks.
There are curr
