Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for March

COS COB, Conn., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the upcoming content releases for Crackle for March.

Crackle Plus linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on up to 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

New Crackle Originals

Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story (March 1st), What’s the secret to video game success? Luck? Motion controllers? Mustachioed plumbers? Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story brings together the creators of Video Games: The Movie and Executive Producer Sean Astin to peel back the curtain on the famously-secretive company that would take the gaming industry by storm. Discover the humble beginnings of a gaming business that began many decades before the invention of television, and ride along the bumpy road of hits, misses, and wild ideas that turned Nintendo from a local playing card maker into a worldwide household name. The electrifying story is presented by an ensemble of Nintendo personnel, celebrity icons, and industry veterans including Wil Wheaton, Alison Haislip, Reggie Fils-Aimé, and Phil Spencer.

After the Murder of Albert Lima (March 18th), Paul Lima was 20 and in college when his father was murdered in Honduras. For the last 13 years, Paul has dedicated his life to getting justice for his father. He’s gotten the killer arrested and convicted – only to watch him bribe his way out. He’s appealed and won in the Honduran Supreme Court, but the killer pays off local authorities to remain free. Desperate for closure, Paul decides to take matters into his own hands. He hires two bounty hunters to journey with him to Honduras – a country where people kill with virtual impunity – to kidnap the killer and hand him over to the authorities once and for all. What could possibly go wrong?

New Crackle Channels for March

Hoops Channel (March 1st), Score big points with these basketball hits brought to you by Dollar Shave Club like the Crackle original documentary feature about the life of Serge Ibaka, Anything is Possible, the Crackle original documentary series, On Point, Kobe: Life of a Legend, The Drew: No Excuse Just Produce, and Beauty and the Baller.

Angels and Demons Channel (March 1st), Whether it’s hot angels or cool demon-hunters you’re looking for, this channel has all the adventure you need this side of the afterlife with titles like Charlie’s Angels (2000), Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, Demons, and Journey to the West.

War Stories Channel (March 1st), This channel features stories of valor and heroism with titles like The Hurt Locker (Jeremy Renner), The Imitation Game (Benedict Cumberbatch), A Soldier’s Story (Denzel Washington), and Hanover Street (Harrison Ford).

Up Your Game Channel (March 1st), Up Your Game promises to take your play to the next level with high score titles like the Crackle original Nintendo documentary series, Playing With Power (Sean Astin, Wil Wheaton), Gamechangers: Dreams of Blizzcon, Street Fighter: The Animated Series, and the anime classic, Robotech!

Isn’t It Bromantic? Channel (March 1st), Get your besties into the man-cave and cuddle up with titles like The Other Guys, the Crackle exclusive feature, Crown Vic, A Walk in the Woods (Robert Redford), and All About the Money!

New Crackle Spotlight Titles in March

The Hurt Locker (March 1st), During the Iraq War, a Sergeant recently assigned to an army bomb squad is put at odds with his squad mates due to his maverick way of handling his work.

The Imitation Game (March 1st), During World War II, the English mathematical genius Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch) tries to crack the German Enigma code with help from fellow mathematicians.

The Other Guys (March 1st), Dwayne Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson are an elite & cocky cop tandem whose exploits are the envy of the department, particularly second-tier cops, Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg.

The Grudge (March 1st), Sarah Michelle Gellar (TV’s Buffy The Vampire Slayer) stars as an American nurse who has come to work in Tokyo. Following a series of horrifying and mysterious deaths, she encounters the vengeful supernatural spirit that possesses its victims, claims their souls, then passes its curse to another person in a spreading chain of horror.

Frank Miller’s Sin City (March 15th), A movie that explores the dark and miserable town, Basin City, tells the story of three different people, all caught up in violent corruption.

Charlie’s Angels (March 1st), Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu are Charlie’s Angels – a trio of elite private investigators who, with the latest in high-tech gadgets, martial arts techniques and a vast array of disguises, unleash their state of the art skills on land, sea and air. Aided by their faithful lieutenant Bosley (Bill Murray), adventure has never been more beautiful!

Cold Blood (March 1st), A legendary hitman (Jean Reno) retires in isolation to the barren North American wilderness. When he rescues a woman from a snowmobile accident, he discovers she may be harboring a secret that could force a return to his lethal ways.

Pet Semetary (March 1st), After tragedy strikes, a grieving father discovers an ancient burial ground behind his home with the power to raise the dead.

Evolution (March 1st), Dr. Ira Kane (David Duchovny), a disgraced former government scientist banished to a small community college in Arizona, tags along with his friend and colleague, geology professor Harry Block (Orlando Jones), when he’s called to investigate a meteor crash site by young Wayne (Seann William Scott), a hapless fireman wannabe. The fate of the Earth hangs in the balance as they try to control an unprecedented and unpredictable alien population explosion.

Motives (March 1st), In this edgy thriller centering on Emery Simms (Shemar Moore), a highly educated and successful business tycoon married to the quintessential wife, Constance (Vivica A. Fox), things go dangerously awry when the thrill-seeking Emery engages in an adulterous fling with the wildly free-spirited and exotic Allanah.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

