Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for November

COS COB, Conn., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the upcoming content releases for Crackle for November.

Crackle linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on up to 27 devices and services by the end of the year including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

New Crackle Original Series

Heroes of Lucha Libre (November 25th), this eleven-part series takes the rich tradition of Lucha Libre wrestling to an entirely new level. Join mask-wearing gladiators, each sporting their own super power, as forces of good and evil clash in the ring to see who will be the champion of champions and the Heroes of Lucha Libre.

Breaking Beauty (November 19th), hosted by Josh Varozza, this 8-episode Crackle original series follows Varozza as he travels throughout the U.S. to explore alternative ideas of “beauty” and challenges many of society’s notions on the subject.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusive Feature

Blood and Money (November 19th), this Crackle AVOD exclusive tells the gripping story of Jim Reed (Tom Berenger), an aging vet haunted by the mistakes of his past who stumbles onto a sack of stolen cash while hunting in the frozen wilderness of Northern Maine. As criminals search for their money and draw their net closer and closer to the old man, they soon learn looks can be deceiving and some prey become more deadly when cornered.

New Crackle Channels for November

Man Vs. Monster Channel (November 1st), get ready to wade into battle against the worst citizens our universe has to offer with Pacific Rim, The Host, Godzilla: Final Wars, and Big Ass Spider.

Thrillseekers Channel (November 1st), get your thrills on with these energy-boosted joy rides like Hot Rod and Biker Boyz, take a deadly dip in The Cave, and suspend your disbelief of falling to your doom in The Walk.

Adventuretime Channel (November 1st), turn up the heat and find some fun in the sun with adventurous hits like Sahara and Ben Hur, dig deep with The Core, and stoke some hot romance with Harrison Ford in Hanover Street.

Because Aliens (November 1st), tired of how things are going on this planet? Take a mind-trip to another world with the Crackle original series Spides, discover new comedic life of 3rd Rock from the Sun, land on the home world terror with Astro, and battle mutant insects in Starship Trooper 2: Hero of the Federation.

Football Channel (November 1st), ensure your gridiron glory with these pigskin classics like the Crackle exclusive documentary ‘85 The Greatest Team in Football History, feel the laughter and the tears with Brian’s Song, and laugh your way into the end zone with The Gridiron and The Turkey Bowl.

New Crackle Spotlight Titles in November

Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story (now available), narrated by Dr. Dre, this Crackle original documentary unfolds the inspirational journey of three-time world heavyweight boxing champion Lennox Lewis who let nothing stop him from his relentless pursuit of becoming the greatest fighter of his generation.

Elysium (November 1st), Matt Damon leaves earth on a one-man mission to bridge the gap between rich and poor and level the playing field forever by breaking into the most heavily secured space-station in the universe.

Pacific Rim (November 1st), how can earth protect itself from an army of giant monstrous alien creatures? With an equally ferocious army of giant robots!

The Big Short (November 1st), Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell, Brad Bitt, and Marisa Tomei prove you don’t need star-power to make the sub-prime home loan market seem fascinating… but it helps!

Minority Report (November 1st), based on the 1956 Philipp K. Dick novella, Tom Cruise plays a futuristic detective who uses psychic investigators to stop crimes before they can even start.

Nacho Libre (November 1st), some people think pro wrestling is a sport for cultureless goofballs. Jack Black throws on a cape and stretchy pants and leaps from the top rope to prove them right!

Beowulf (November 1st), in a mythic time when man lived with monsters, the hero Beowulf rises to defend the kingdom from the dreaded creature Grendel.

Breakin’ All the Rules (November 1st), Jamie Foxx plays the author of a best-selling book on how to end your relationship. He hopes the pen is truly mightier than the sword as he finds himself trying to write his way out of the craziest chapter of his life.

Thanksgiving (November 1st), join Chris Elliot and Amy Sedaris for this Norman Rockwell series gone horribly wrong.

The Walk (November 1st), follow the journey of world-famous tightrope walker Philippe Petit as he takes a tension-filled walk of 200 feet that he does 1,300 feet in the air on a wire pulled between the Twin Towers.

30 Days of Night (November 1st), everyone knows that vampires can’t go out in the daytime, which is why they love to vacation in Barrow, Alaska as the town descends into a solid month of darkness.

Chocolate City (November 1st), Robert Ri’chard plays a man who takes a job as an exotic dancer just to make ends meet. Even as he strips down, he’s forced to cover up lest his secret be revealed to the world!

